Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

CPL 2018 Match 25 : Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
2.07K   //    02 Sep 2018, 12:30 IST

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Jamaica Tallawahs eye playoff birth

Jamaica Tallawahs will look to seal their playoffs spot when they go up against Barbados Tridents in the 25th fixture of the CPL 2018 at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Sunday, September 2. Both teams have played seven matches against each other in the history of CPL with the Tallawahs leading the scoreline on 5-2.

In their most recent clash on August 15 at Kingston’s Sabina Park in Jamaica, the Tallawahs emerged victorious by 47 runs. After being put into bat first, they posted 178/4 and then restricted the Patriots to 131/9.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Tallawahs have won five and lost three out of the eight matches they have played so far in this year's Caribbean Premier League, meaning they are currently third in the league standings with ten points and another win here will cement their playoffs spot.

Tallawahs are coming into this match on the back of a resounding five-wicket win against Barbados Tridents and are favorites to win this encounter as well.

Batting: Glenn Phillips is currently second on the CPL 2018 runs charts with 287 runs which includes a couple of half-centuries and he is going to be the go-to man for Jamaica Tallawahs.

Ross Taylor and Kennar Lewis scored 51 and 49 runs in the reverse fixture against Barbados Tridents, Johnson Charles is coming off a 33-ball 53 against Barbados Tridents too. All three are likely to be key figures against Patriots in this fixture as well.

Bowling: Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas are the top two bowlers this season with 14 and 13 wickets respectively and the pace duo will pose the biggest threat to the opponents.

Adam Zampa and Imad Wasim are two other handy bowlers in the lineup with eight and six wickets respectively and have the ability to fox the batsmen with their variations.

Expected Playing XI: Andre Russell (C), David Miller, Ross Taylor, Imad Wasim, Adam Zampa, Samuel Badree, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis and Rovman Powell.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots aim to keep their playoff hopes alive

Patriots have won three and lost four matches out of the eight they have played so far in CPL 2018 and are currently placed fourth on the points table with seven points. Another loss here will make there playoff hopes hanging with a thread.

After winning back-to-back matches against St Lucia Stars and Barbados Tridents, the Patriots lost their way afterwards and faced consecutive defeat against Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. Their seventh fixture against St Lucia Stars was abandoned due to rain.

Batting: St Kitts batting relies heavily on the Universe boss Chris Gayle, who has been their only regular runscorer this year so far with respective scores of 86, 35, 24, 0, 40 and 7 in his six outings. Whenever he has failed, the Patriots are found clueless.

Evin Lewis was the pick of the lot with 52 runs in the previous encounter against the Riders and will be expected to fire in this game as well.

Bowling: The Patriots bowling will depend mainly on Sheldon Cottrell, Ben Cutting, and Carlos Brathwaite to deliver the goods with the ball. All three have taken nine, eight and seven wickets in seven matches respectively and are expected to pose the biggest threat to the Tallawahs.

Expected Playing XI: Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Sheldon Cottrell, Devon Thomas, Tom Cooper, Hayden Walsh, Anton Devcich, Mahmudullah, Ben Cutting and Carlos Brathwaite.

Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Jamaica Tallawahs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Andre Russell Chris Gayle
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
CPL 2018 Match 23 : Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, Match 21: St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 16 : Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 19 : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 13 : St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 20 : Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs :...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, Match 14: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 22 | Sat, 01 Sep
BTR 165/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 168/2 (16.4 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 8 wickets
BTR VS GAW live score
Match 23 | Sat, 01 Sep
TTR 199/4 (20.0 ov)
KIT 153/8 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 46 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 24 | Sun, 02 Sep
BTR 135/7 (20.0 ov)
SLZ 136/4 (17.3 ov)
St Lucia Stars win by 6 wickets
BTR VS SLZ live score
Match 25 | Sun, 02 Sep
JTA 206/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 118/3 (10.1 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
JTA VS KIT live score
Match 26 | Today, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Barbados Tridents
KIT VS BTR preview
Match 27 | Thu, 06 Sep, 12:00 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Sat, 08 Sep, 12:00 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Sun, 09 Sep, 12:00 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us