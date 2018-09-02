CPL 2018 Match 25 : Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Jamaica Tallawahs eye playoff birth

Jamaica Tallawahs will look to seal their playoffs spot when they go up against Barbados Tridents in the 25th fixture of the CPL 2018 at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Sunday, September 2. Both teams have played seven matches against each other in the history of CPL with the Tallawahs leading the scoreline on 5-2.

In their most recent clash on August 15 at Kingston’s Sabina Park in Jamaica, the Tallawahs emerged victorious by 47 runs. After being put into bat first, they posted 178/4 and then restricted the Patriots to 131/9.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Tallawahs have won five and lost three out of the eight matches they have played so far in this year's Caribbean Premier League, meaning they are currently third in the league standings with ten points and another win here will cement their playoffs spot.

Tallawahs are coming into this match on the back of a resounding five-wicket win against Barbados Tridents and are favorites to win this encounter as well.

Batting: Glenn Phillips is currently second on the CPL 2018 runs charts with 287 runs which includes a couple of half-centuries and he is going to be the go-to man for Jamaica Tallawahs.

Ross Taylor and Kennar Lewis scored 51 and 49 runs in the reverse fixture against Barbados Tridents, Johnson Charles is coming off a 33-ball 53 against Barbados Tridents too. All three are likely to be key figures against Patriots in this fixture as well.

Bowling: Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas are the top two bowlers this season with 14 and 13 wickets respectively and the pace duo will pose the biggest threat to the opponents.

Adam Zampa and Imad Wasim are two other handy bowlers in the lineup with eight and six wickets respectively and have the ability to fox the batsmen with their variations.

Expected Playing XI: Andre Russell (C), David Miller, Ross Taylor, Imad Wasim, Adam Zampa, Samuel Badree, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis and Rovman Powell.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots aim to keep their playoff hopes alive

Patriots have won three and lost four matches out of the eight they have played so far in CPL 2018 and are currently placed fourth on the points table with seven points. Another loss here will make there playoff hopes hanging with a thread.

After winning back-to-back matches against St Lucia Stars and Barbados Tridents, the Patriots lost their way afterwards and faced consecutive defeat against Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. Their seventh fixture against St Lucia Stars was abandoned due to rain.

Batting: St Kitts batting relies heavily on the Universe boss Chris Gayle, who has been their only regular runscorer this year so far with respective scores of 86, 35, 24, 0, 40 and 7 in his six outings. Whenever he has failed, the Patriots are found clueless.

Evin Lewis was the pick of the lot with 52 runs in the previous encounter against the Riders and will be expected to fire in this game as well.

Bowling: The Patriots bowling will depend mainly on Sheldon Cottrell, Ben Cutting, and Carlos Brathwaite to deliver the goods with the ball. All three have taken nine, eight and seven wickets in seven matches respectively and are expected to pose the biggest threat to the Tallawahs.

Expected Playing XI: Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Sheldon Cottrell, Devon Thomas, Tom Cooper, Hayden Walsh, Anton Devcich, Mahmudullah, Ben Cutting and Carlos Brathwaite.