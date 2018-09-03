Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

CPL 2018 Match 26 : St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
1.32K   //    03 Sep 2018, 21:27 IST

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Hero CPL 2018

After qualifying for playoffs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look to finish their league-stage campaign on a high when they go up against Barbados Tridents in 26th fixture of CPL 2018 at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Tuesday, September 4. Both teams have played seven matches against each other with Patriots leading the scoreline 5-2.

In their most recent clash at Kensington Oval on August 25, St Kitts emerged victorious by 6 wickets. Batting first, The Tridents scored 147/6 and Patriots easily overhauled that total in the penultimate over of the match.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Patriots are currently placed fourth in the CPL 2018 league standings with four wins and as many losses from nine matches. They faced Jamaica Tallawahs last time and defeated them by seven wickets in a rain-curtailed encounter to book their place in playoffs.

Batting: The Universe Boss Chris Gayle is still their leading run-getter and he is coming off a decent knock of 41 runs against Jamaica Tallawahs. While Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 24-ball 45 in that game which makes him another batsman to watch out for.

Bowling: Ben Cutting is a key man for the Patriots. The all-rounder has taken the most wickets for his side this CPL - 10 in 8 matches. He claimed a couple in the last game and was the pick of the bowlers in the earlier encounter against the Tridents as well. Apart from him, they will also bank on the likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Carlos Brathwaite who have taken nine and eight wickets respectively. Both seem to be the major threats in this bowling attack.

Expected Playing XI: Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Cutting, Mahmudullah, Devon Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite, Anton Devcich, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell and Alzarri Joseph.

Barbados Tridents

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

On the flipside, Barbados Tridents who are on a losing streak of five matches cannot advance further in the tournament. They have won just two and lost six out of the eight league matches they have played so far and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points. 

Batting: In the absence of Steven Smith, the onus is now on Hashim Amla, Shai Hope and Martin Guptill to make significant contributions with the bat. Hope is amongst the season's top five run-getters with 261 runs in eight matches and the team will have a lot of hopes pinned on him. While Amla looked positive in his previous innings of 35 against St Lucia Stars while Guptill had recently cracked a half-century.

Bowling: Mohammad Irfan and Wahab Riaz are the key figures for the Tridents with the ball. Both have eight wickets apiece to show for their efforts in as many matches and it will be mainly up to these two to exert pressure on the Patriots. While Tridents will also need Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse to use their experience and get some early breakthroughs for them.

Expected Playing XI: Jason Holder (C), Imran Khan, Ashley Nurse, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Shai Hope, Shamar Springer and Nicholas Pooran.

Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Barbados Tridents St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chris Gayle Jason Holder
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
CPL 2018 Match 16 : Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018: Irfan's sensational spell goes in vain as...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 23 : Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 25 : Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 19 : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, Match 21: St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 13 : St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 20 : Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, Match 14: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados...
RELATED STORY
5 most economical 4-over T20 spells Mohammad Irfan went...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 22 | Sat, 01 Sep
BTR 165/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 168/2 (16.4 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 8 wickets
BTR VS GAW live score
Match 23 | Sat, 01 Sep
TTR 199/4 (20.0 ov)
KIT 153/8 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 46 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 24 | Sun, 02 Sep
BTR 135/7 (20.0 ov)
SLZ 136/4 (17.3 ov)
St Lucia Stars win by 6 wickets
BTR VS SLZ live score
Match 25 | Sun, 02 Sep
JTA 206/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 118/3 (10.1 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
JTA VS KIT live score
Match 26 | Today, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Barbados Tridents
KIT VS BTR preview
Match 27 | Thu, 06 Sep, 12:00 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Sat, 08 Sep, 12:00 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Sun, 09 Sep, 12:00 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us