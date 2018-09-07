Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

CPL 2018 Match 28: Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
1.63K   //    07 Sep 2018, 13:19 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders aim to seal top two

The bottom-placed Barbados Tridents will look to end their CPL campaign on a high when they take on the table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders in the 28th fixture of CPL 2018 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday, September 7. Both teams have played eleven matches against each other with the Riders winning 7 of those and the Tridents 4.

In their most recent clash on August 27, Trinbago Knight Riders emerged victorious by four wickets at the Kensington Oval. Chasing the Tridents' meagre 128, the Riders raced home to win the match with more than three overs to spare.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Riders are brimming with confidence at the moment. They are currently topping the league standings with six wins and a couple of defeats from eight matches and currently are on a five-match winning streak. A win here will assure them of a top-two finish.

Batting: Colin Munro is leading the CPL 2018 runs chart with 436 runs and is hitting top form at the moment with three big knocks of 67, 76* and 90 in his last four matches. While Darren Bravo is the third highest runscorer for the team with 243 runs after Brendon McCullum who is at the second position with 248 runs. All three form a formidable batting lineup and have the ability to conquer any team on their day.

Bowling: Ali Khan is amongst the season's highest wicket-takers with 13 wickets in eight matches. While Fawad Ahmed and skipper Dwayne Bravo have taken 12 and 10 respectively. All have been the top performers for the Riders with the ball and it is likely that they will cause problems for the Tridents in this match as well.

Expected Playing XI: Dwayne Bravo (C), Sunil Narine, Javon Searles, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin.

Barbados Tridents

Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Barbados Tridents have been knocked out of CPL 2018

Barbados Tridents have had a very poor CPL season and find themselves right down at the bottom of the CPL 2018 points table with two wins and seven losses from nine matches. They are coming on the back of six straight defeats and would dearly want to bow out of the tournament with a win.

Batting: Shai Hope is amongst the season's leading run-getters with 262 runs and he had also top-scored with a knock of 42 in the reverse fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders. While Nicholas Pooran has scored in the 40s twice in his last three innings and the team will need these two to score big in their final outing for this season.

Bowling: Mohammad Irfan has been the best bowler for Barbados Tridents this CPL with 11 wickets in 9 matches and claimed a three-wicket haul last time against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and he is likely to be the go-to man for his skipper Jason Holder. While Wahab Riaz has been fairly economical and he along with Imran Khan will look to build up the pressure from the other end.

Expected Playing XI: Jason Holder (C), Dominic Drakes, Imran Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope and Roston Chase.

Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Barbados Tridents Trinbago Knight Riders Dwayne Bravo Jason Holder Queen’s Park Oval
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
CPL 2018 Match 27: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 23 : Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 20 : Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, Match 14: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 26 : St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Stars :...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 22 : Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs :...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, 10th Match, St. Lucia Stars vs Barbados...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 9: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 25 | Sun, 02 Sep
JTA 206/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 118/3 (10.1 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
JTA VS KIT live score
Match 26 | Tue, 04 Sep
BTR 168/5 (20.0 ov)
KIT 169/8 (19.4 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 2 wickets
BTR VS KIT live score
Match 27 | Thu, 06 Sep
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Match 28
TTR 180/5 (20.0 ov)
BTR 144/4 (17.1 ov)
LIVE
Barbados Tridents need 37 runs to win from 2.5 overs
TTR VS BTR live score
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
Match 30 | Tomorrow, 10:00 PM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders
GAW VS TTR preview
Playoff 1 | Tue, 11 Sep, 10:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Playoff 2 | Wed, 12 Sep, 10:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us