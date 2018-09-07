CPL 2018 Match 28: Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Trinbago Knight Riders aim to seal top two

The bottom-placed Barbados Tridents will look to end their CPL campaign on a high when they take on the table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders in the 28th fixture of CPL 2018 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday, September 7. Both teams have played eleven matches against each other with the Riders winning 7 of those and the Tridents 4.

In their most recent clash on August 27, Trinbago Knight Riders emerged victorious by four wickets at the Kensington Oval. Chasing the Tridents' meagre 128, the Riders raced home to win the match with more than three overs to spare.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Riders are brimming with confidence at the moment. They are currently topping the league standings with six wins and a couple of defeats from eight matches and currently are on a five-match winning streak. A win here will assure them of a top-two finish.

Batting: Colin Munro is leading the CPL 2018 runs chart with 436 runs and is hitting top form at the moment with three big knocks of 67, 76* and 90 in his last four matches. While Darren Bravo is the third highest runscorer for the team with 243 runs after Brendon McCullum who is at the second position with 248 runs. All three form a formidable batting lineup and have the ability to conquer any team on their day.

Bowling: Ali Khan is amongst the season's highest wicket-takers with 13 wickets in eight matches. While Fawad Ahmed and skipper Dwayne Bravo have taken 12 and 10 respectively. All have been the top performers for the Riders with the ball and it is likely that they will cause problems for the Tridents in this match as well.

Expected Playing XI: Dwayne Bravo (C), Sunil Narine, Javon Searles, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin.

Barbados Tridents

Barbados Tridents have been knocked out of CPL 2018

Barbados Tridents have had a very poor CPL season and find themselves right down at the bottom of the CPL 2018 points table with two wins and seven losses from nine matches. They are coming on the back of six straight defeats and would dearly want to bow out of the tournament with a win.

Batting: Shai Hope is amongst the season's leading run-getters with 262 runs and he had also top-scored with a knock of 42 in the reverse fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders. While Nicholas Pooran has scored in the 40s twice in his last three innings and the team will need these two to score big in their final outing for this season.

Bowling: Mohammad Irfan has been the best bowler for Barbados Tridents this CPL with 11 wickets in 9 matches and claimed a three-wicket haul last time against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and he is likely to be the go-to man for his skipper Jason Holder. While Wahab Riaz has been fairly economical and he along with Imran Khan will look to build up the pressure from the other end.

Expected Playing XI: Jason Holder (C), Dominic Drakes, Imran Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope and Roston Chase.