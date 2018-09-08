CPL 2018 Match 29: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Guyana Amazon Warriors will aim to seal top two berths with a win against the Tallawahs

Guyana Amazon Warriors will look to cement their place in the top two when they go up against Jamaica Tallawahs in this 29th game of CPL 2018 at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, September 8. Both teams have faced on 15 occasions in the history of the CPL, with the Warriors leading the scoreline 9-6.

In their most recent clash on August 19, Guyana Amazon Warriors emerged victorious by 71 runs at the Lauderhill Florida. Opting to bat first, the Warriors posted a mammoth 209/7 on the board before bowling out the Tallawahs for 138 inside 17 overs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Warriors are currently third in the CPL 2018 standings with five wins and three losses from eight league matches. They will leapfrog St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the second spot and cement their top two finish if they secure a win in this match. They are coming on the back of a heavy 67-run defeat at the hands of Trinbago Knight Riders in their previous match.

Batting: Shimron Hetmyer cracked a 49-ball ton in the reverse fixture against Jamaica Tallawahs and the Warriors will want him to produce something similar here. While Openers Chadwick Walton and Luke Ronchi have blown hot and cold throughout the season and it will be crucial that these two along with Jason Mohammad fire together and take their team off to a good start.

Bowling: Imran Tahir is among the most successful bowlers of the season with 13 wickets in 8 matches. While Sohail Tanvir is coming off a three-wicket haul against Trinbago Knight Riders and Chris Green was the pick of the bowlers in the earlier encounter against the Tallawahs with figures of 4-0-19-2. All three have been the go-to men for the Warriors and they will need them to scalp some early breakthroughs.

Expected Playing XI: Rayad Emrit (C), Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Cameron Delport, Jason Mohammed, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Green and Roshon Primus.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Jamaica Tallawahs aim to keep their top two hopes alive

Jamaica Tallawahs find themselves in the fourth position on the CPL 2018 points table with five wins and four losses from nine league matches and they must win this clash in order to keep their top two hopes alive. On the flipside, in case of a defeat, they will remain on the fourth place and face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Eliminator on September 13. Like Warriors, the Tallawahs too suffered a heart-breaking seven-wicket defeat to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their previous match.

Batting: Rovman Powell is coming on the back of a quick fire 84 against the Patriots and the team will need him to replicate his performance in this crucial encounter. While David Miller and Colin de Grandhomme with their big-hitting abilities are capable to thrash any bowling lineup on their days and will be eager to mark their feet in all important clash.

Bowling: The Tallawahs will bank on their pacemen Oshane Thomas and Andre Russell to deliver the goods with the ball. Both have taken 14 wickets apiece and are the top two bowlers of the season. While Thomas had snared a couple of wickets in the reverse encounter against the Warriors and he could have another good outing against them.

Expected Playing XI: Andre Russell (C), Colin de Grandhomme, Samuel Badree, Kemar Roach or Steven Taylor, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell and David Miller.