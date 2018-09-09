CPL 2018 Match 30, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will be going head-to-head in the 30th and final group clash of the CPL 2018 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, September 5.

Both teams have played 14 matches against each other in the Caribbean Premier League with the Knight Riders winning nine of those and the Warriors five. Both are already through to the playoffs.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders currently occupy the top spot in the CPL 2018 standings with seven wins and a couple of defeats from nine league matches. They have won their last six matches in a row which clearly demonstrate the kind of form they are pursuing. The Knight Riders have been excellent with the bat since their last six games, scoring in excess of 170 on five of those occasions.

Batting: Colin Munro is leading the CPL 2018 runs charts with 464 runs. The opening batsman has smashed five half-centuries so far and will be their key batsman against the Warriors. Knight Riders will also have huge expectations from the likes of Darren Bravo and Brendon McCullum who has had a few good hits this season and are among the top 10 run scorers with 263 and 252 runs respectively.

Bowling: Fawad Ahmed and Ali Khan are among of the highest wicket-takers this CPL. Both have taken 15 and 14 wickets each in nine matches and will once again pose the biggest threat to the Warriors. Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine took two and one wickets respectively in the previous clash against Warriors and are expected to make a major impact with the ball in this match as well.

Expected Playing XI: Dwayne Bravo (C), Javon Searles, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Anderson Phillip, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Warriors have won five and lost four out of the nine matches they have played so far in the league stage

On the flipside, Warriors have won five and lost four out of the nine matches they have played so far in the league stage and are placed fourth on the CPL 2018 points table with ten points. The Warriors face back-to-back defeats against Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs respectively and found themselves in a must-win situation to secure top two.

Batting: Shimron Hetmyer has an impressive strike-rate of 158.57 and is amongst the season's top five batsmen with 327 runs. While Jason Mohammad and Delport are coming off with respective scores of 54 and 34 against Jamaica Tallawahs and the team will need them to bring that form into this match.

Bowling: Imran Tahir with 15 wickets in nine matches has been the standout performer for the team with the ball.

The South African leg-spinner was the pick of the bowlers against the Tallawahs with figures of 4-0-30-2 and he is the go-to man in this bowling group. While Sohail Ranvir, Kemo Paul and Chris Green have taken eight, six and six wickets respectively and the team will also be hoping for good support from them as well.

Expected Playing XI: Rayad Emrit (C), Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Tahir, Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Cameron Delport, Jason Mohammed, Sohail Tanvir, Roshon Primus and Chris Green.