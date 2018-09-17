Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

CPL 2018: Top 6 Batting Performances of this Season

R Viswanath
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
112   //    17 Sep 2018, 23:33 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League Tournament Final
CPL 2018 was an entertaining tournament and Trinbago Knight Riders were crowned champions

CPL 2018 has concluded with a win for Bravo's Trinbago Knight Riders and they thoroughly deserve to end up on the winning side, as their batting has been fantastic throughout the tournament. Their bowling too has contributed for their victories, and they had a fantastic tournament to be crowned champions. T

he Caribbean Premier League is particularly very enjoyable if you are love watching thrashing boundaries and awe-inspiring sixes, as the mighty West Indians are known to entertain the crowd with boundaries being carted all over the park. This tournament is no exception to that rule. With the CPL 2018 getting over today, here we are, sitting down and trying to pick the top six performances with the bat although it is a lot tougher than one would imagine.

There were many fantastic batting performances throughout the season. Some came as individual brilliance to take their side home and some of them involved two of the team members smashing the balls out of the park and ensuring that their side ended up victorious. And there were some games where the brilliance with the bat couldn't take them past the finish line.

With players like Gayle, Russell, Pollard, Munro, Bravo, Powell, Miller, etc. taking part in CPL, it was always going to be fun, watching every game. Each game had an entertainment value worth its weight in gold and it is fair to say that it was a fantastic tournament consisting of fantastic batsmen. The bowlers did try their best but as they say, Cricket is a batsman's game and the batsmen came out unscathed on many occasions.

With so many audacious batting performances this season, it is quite hard to pick the best of them. But just for entertainment purpose, let us have a look at six best performances with the bat that entertained one and all.

#6 Colin Munro's 90 (56) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 27

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League Tournament Final
Munro was instrumental in TKR's glory run and was rightly adjudged as the Player of the Tournament

This was one of the stunning knocks played in this season, by one of the modern-day devastators in Colin Munro. The Kiwi is known for his aggressive way of batting and it was just one of those innings that reinstated that fact. He carted the bowlers all over the park en route to a masterly 90 and was unlucky to miss out on what would have been a scintillating ton.

Having been put into bat by Guyana, Bravo expected his openers to provide a thunderous start as Munro and Lynn walked out. But Lynn got out in the very first over and from there on, it was a Munro show all the way. This has to be one of the best knocks in this season mainly due to the fact that it was a one-man-army kind of innings that eventually won the game for Trinbago. The next top scorer in this innings was Ramdin's 39 (36) and after that, there were not many contributions from any of the other batsmen.

Munro almost single-handedly took Trinbago to a fighting total of 170, playing the likes of Tanvir, Green and Tahir. He managed to hit 10 boundaries and 4 big sixes in his 56-ball stay at the crease. Surely, it was one of the great knocks of this season.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Jamaica Tallawahs Trinbago Knight Riders Andre Russell Colin Munro
R Viswanath
CONTRIBUTOR
CPL 2018, 12th Match, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs :...
RELATED STORY
Carribean Premier League 2018: Jamaica Tallawah’s chase
RELATED STORY
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Premier League 2018: Five players pushing for...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs:...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Eliminator: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Final : Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 20 : Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 17 : St Lucia Stars vs Jamaica Tallawahs,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 27 | Thu, 06 Sep
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Match 28 | Sat, 08 Sep
TTR 180/5 (20.0 ov)
BTR 171/5 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 9 runs
TTR VS BTR live score
Match 29 | Sun, 09 Sep
GAW 173/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 177/2 (18.1 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 8 wickets
GAW VS JTA live score
Match 30 | Sun, 09 Sep
TTR 154/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 158/4 (14.1 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 6 wickets
TTR VS GAW live score
Playoff 1 | Tue, 11 Sep
TTR 122/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 126/8 (19.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 2 wickets
TTR VS GAW live score
Playoff 2 | Wed, 12 Sep
JTA 191/5 (20.0 ov)
KIT 193/8 (19.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 2 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
Semi Final | Sat, 15 Sep
TTR 165/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 145/8 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 20 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Final | Yesterday
GAW 147/9 (20.0 ov)
TTR 150/2 (17.3 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 8 wickets
GAW VS TTR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us