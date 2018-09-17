CPL 2018: Top 6 Batting Performances of this Season

R Viswanath FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 112 // 17 Sep 2018, 23:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CPL 2018 was an entertaining tournament and Trinbago Knight Riders were crowned champions

CPL 2018 has concluded with a win for Bravo's Trinbago Knight Riders and they thoroughly deserve to end up on the winning side, as their batting has been fantastic throughout the tournament. Their bowling too has contributed for their victories, and they had a fantastic tournament to be crowned champions. T

he Caribbean Premier League is particularly very enjoyable if you are love watching thrashing boundaries and awe-inspiring sixes, as the mighty West Indians are known to entertain the crowd with boundaries being carted all over the park. This tournament is no exception to that rule. With the CPL 2018 getting over today, here we are, sitting down and trying to pick the top six performances with the bat although it is a lot tougher than one would imagine.

There were many fantastic batting performances throughout the season. Some came as individual brilliance to take their side home and some of them involved two of the team members smashing the balls out of the park and ensuring that their side ended up victorious. And there were some games where the brilliance with the bat couldn't take them past the finish line.

With players like Gayle, Russell, Pollard, Munro, Bravo, Powell, Miller, etc. taking part in CPL, it was always going to be fun, watching every game. Each game had an entertainment value worth its weight in gold and it is fair to say that it was a fantastic tournament consisting of fantastic batsmen. The bowlers did try their best but as they say, Cricket is a batsman's game and the batsmen came out unscathed on many occasions.

With so many audacious batting performances this season, it is quite hard to pick the best of them. But just for entertainment purpose, let us have a look at six best performances with the bat that entertained one and all.

#6 Colin Munro's 90 (56) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 27

Munro was instrumental in TKR's glory run and was rightly adjudged as the Player of the Tournament

This was one of the stunning knocks played in this season, by one of the modern-day devastators in Colin Munro. The Kiwi is known for his aggressive way of batting and it was just one of those innings that reinstated that fact. He carted the bowlers all over the park en route to a masterly 90 and was unlucky to miss out on what would have been a scintillating ton.

Having been put into bat by Guyana, Bravo expected his openers to provide a thunderous start as Munro and Lynn walked out. But Lynn got out in the very first over and from there on, it was a Munro show all the way. This has to be one of the best knocks in this season mainly due to the fact that it was a one-man-army kind of innings that eventually won the game for Trinbago. The next top scorer in this innings was Ramdin's 39 (36) and after that, there were not many contributions from any of the other batsmen.

Munro almost single-handedly took Trinbago to a fighting total of 170, playing the likes of Tanvir, Green and Tahir. He managed to hit 10 boundaries and 4 big sixes in his 56-ball stay at the crease. Surely, it was one of the great knocks of this season.

1 / 6 NEXT