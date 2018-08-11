CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Preview, Match Details, Team News

Who will claim the bragging rights?

Trinbago Knight Riders barely have time to recover from their first loss of CPL 2018, as they prepare to face St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their third match at home and second in as many days.

Not that they did a lot wrong against the Jamaica Tallawahs- contributions from Chris Lynn (46), Colin Munro (61) and Brendon McCullum (56) propelled the Knight Riders to a formidable score of 223 before their bowlers led by Ali Khan (3/24) reduced the Tallawahs to 41/5. But the all-round brilliance of Andre Russell on his captaincy debut proved too hot for TKR to handle as he first took a brilliant catch to send back a dangerous looking Chris Lynn, secured the first hat-trick of the season in the 20th over of TKR's innings and then smoked a 49-ball 121 to complete a scarcely believable win for the Tallawahs.

Meanwhile, the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots would be keen to put up an improved show after a forgettable performance against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Chris Gayle (86) was the lone contributor with the bat while Sandeep Lamichhane (2/12) bowled extremely well, but the failure of the rest of the team to support them proved costly as the Patriots crashed to a six-wicket defeat.

It promises to be a closely-contested match with an interesting sub-plot: the battle between the captains Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle, who are the leading wicket-taker and run-scorer respectively in T20 history.

Match Details

Date: August 11, 2018

Time: 8:00 pm Local; 05:30 am IST (Aug 12); 12:00 am GMT (Aug 12)

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Head-to-head

Overall: TKR 6 - 2 SNP

At Queen's Park Oval: TKR 2 - 0 SNP

Team News

Colin Munro has scored half-centuries in both of TKR's matches

The Knight Riders are expected to remain unchanged, though they might contemplate adding another death-overs specialist in Kevon Cooper.

Trinbago Knight Riders (likely): 1) Chris Lynn 2) Sunil Narine 3) Colin Munro 4) Brendon McCullum 5) Darren Bravo 6) Denesh Ramdin [wk] 7) Dwayne Bravo [c] 8) Javon Searles/Kevon Cooper 9) Fawad Ahmed 10) Shannon Gabriel 11) Ali Khan

If available for selection, Mahmudullah could serve as a useful addition to boost a faltering middle-order for the Patriots.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (likely): 1) Chris Gayle [c] 2) Evin Lewis 3) Tom Cooper 4) Anton Devcich 5) Brandon King/Mahmudullah 6) Ben Cutting 7) Devon Thomas [wk] 8) Carlos Brathwaite 9) Sheldon Cottrell 10) Sandeep Lamichhane 11) Alzarri Joseph

Quotes

"We were beaten by some brilliant individual batting performance by Andre and well backed up by Kennar. Our bowlers gave their best. Not much we can do. We have to respect that. Not much time to think, we have the entire day to reflect. No need to drip our shoulders. We have played some good cricket. This game tested us." - Dwayne Bravo remains optimistic after TKR were blown away by Andre Russell

"It is important to pick up some wins on the road, but this is the first game for us and I can't fault the boys for the effort. Some of the guys are playing for the first time and like I said our CPL starts only in the second game. I am doing my bit of preparation and am enjoying my moment with the youngsters and having a good time." - Patriots captain Chris Gayle sounded confident of a comeback from his team

Full Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo [c], Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Ronsford Beaton, Javon Searles, Kevon Cooper, Nikita Miller, Anderson Phillip, Hamza Tariq, Amir Jangoo, Shannon Gabriel, Fawad Ahmed, Terrance Hinds

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle [c], Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite, Mahmudullah, Anton Devcich, Tom Cooper, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Shamarh Brooks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jeremiah Louis, Alzarri Joseph, Ibrahim Khaleel, Javelle Glen.