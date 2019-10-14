CPL 2019: 5 outstanding performers from season 7

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League Final (CPL)

The 7th season of the Caribbean Premier League concluded with Barbados Tridents defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Tridents won by 27 runs and clinched their second CPL title. Interestingly, in 2014, they defeated the same opponents to lift the trophy.

Speaking about the Warriors, they haven’t lost a single game in the league stage, therefore, the defeat would have made it even more heartbreaking for them. Nevertheless, they would sort out all their mistakes and bounce back in the next season.

Hetmyer walking back to the pavilion with disappointment

As a tournament, CPL never fails to disappoint the audience in terms of entertainment value. Most of the matches during this season were top-notch and thus satiated the appetite of cricket crazy fans all over the world.

It would be a total injustice to just talk about the competition without acknowledging the players and their contributions. After all, the success of every competition depends on the dexterity of the participants involved. On that note, here is a list of the season’s outstanding performers.

#5 Imran Tahir

MATCHES - 9; WICKETS - 16; AVERAGE - 12.31

Imran Tahir

The Amazon Warriors did not have Imran Tahir in their initial squad. The South African leg spinner joined the Warriors as a replacement for Shadab Khan, who left the tournament to fulfill other commitments.

All eyes were on Tahir after South Africa's disastrous World Cup appearance. Months after the debacle, the fans wanted to see Tahir in a successful assignment. Although Warriors lost the summit clash, Tahir shone brightly throughout the season.

Tahir finished the season as the second leading wicket-taker with 16 dismissals in 9 games. Undoubtedly, his crucial wicket-taking abilities had played a part in Amazon Warriors reaching the finals.

Tahir also holds the best economy (5.63) of this season. It is therefore evident that the veteran stood like a strong pillar for his team. A similar performance for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL would help the team greatly.

