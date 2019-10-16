CPL 2019 stars Hayden Walsh Jr. and Brandon King get West Indies call-up

Hayden Walsh Jr.

The West Indies selection panel has opted for two young CPL stars, Hayden Walsh Jr. and Brandon King, for the three T20Is and three ODIs against Afghanistan to be played in November this year. All matches will be played in Dehradun, and Kieron Pollard will captain both the T20I and ODI teams.

Walsh represented the champions Barbados Tridents and ended the tournament with 22 wickets at an eye-catching average of only 12.68. On the other hand, King finished with a tally of 496 runs at an astonishing average of 55.11, which included three fifties and a majestic 132 not out.

Brandon King

Walsh, a leg-break bowler, is a dual passport holder and has represented the USA in eight ODIs and T20Is combined. He had come in for special praise from the USA head coach Pubudu Dassanayake when he helped the team earn promotion to WCL Division 2 last year.

King meanwhile had a remarkable CPL, as he hit 32 sixes and 44 fours in the tournament and scored at a strike-rate of 148.94. Guyana Amazon Warriors won 10 out of 10 in the group stage thanks to his efforts, before faltering in the final.

Khary Pierre, who took 10 wickets in the tournament, was also picked. He has represented West Indies in four T20Is.

Keeping the World Test Championship points in mind, Darren Bravo was dropped for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Although Afghanistan aren't playing in the Championship, the Test will serve as good preparation for the upcoming tour of India in December.

West Indies lost both the Tests against India at home, and Bravo only managed to score 47 runs in four innings at a dismal average of 15.66.

Alzarri Joseph celebrating a wicket

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was drafted in place of the injured Shannon Gabriel.

The selectors also picked left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican and top-order batsman Sunil Ambris. Jason Holder will captain the Test team.

The West Indies Squads

T20Is

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph

ODIs

Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd

Test

Jason Holder (captain), Shai Hope, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamrah Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph