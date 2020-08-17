CPL 2020: Brian Lara Stadium pitch report and weather conditions

After giving the English team a run for their money in the ICC World Test Championship, the West Indian players have returned home. And, they are gearing up to play in the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

This year's CPL will be played across two venues - the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The Brian Lara Stadium will host 23 matches of CPL 2020, including the semifinals and the final.

Speaking of the Brian Lara Stadium, this venue hosted some crucial CPL games last year, and here's a look at the pitch the ground has to offer and the weather conditions that could be in store for the players.

Brian Lara Stadium pitch report for CPL 2020

Barbados Tridents have a 100% win record at the Brian Lara Stadium

The Brian Lara Stadium has hosted eight matches of the CPL so far. Defending champions Barbados Tridents had won both the games they played at this venue. In fact, they beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors on this ground last year to win their second CPL trophy.

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium has been helpful to spin bowlers. The captains have preferred to give most of the overs to their slower bowlers because of the sluggish nature of the track.

Teams batting first and teams batting second have enjoyed equal success at the Brian Lara Stadium in CPL matches, with 155-160 proving to be a par score on this surface.

Advertisement

Brian Lara Stadium weather conditions for CPL 2020

Trinbago Knights Riders have won four out of six CPL games at this venue

The weather department's reports predict that a few CPL matches in Tarouba may be interrupted by rain.

Slight rainfall is expected in Tarouba during the first week of CPL 2020, but as the tournament progresses, the frequency of rain interruptions is expected to decrease.

Also, it is worth mentioning that no CPL game at the Brian Lara Stadium has been abandoned due to inclement weather, meaning that there may be a silver lining for all those involved with the competition.