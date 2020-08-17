CPL 2020: Brian Lara Stadium T20 records

The eighth season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) gets underway tomorrow and the cricket universe will be treated to top-quality T20 cricket on their TV screens for the first time after the COVID-19 break.

CPL 2020 will be very different from the past seasons because the entire tournament will be held across two venues. The Brian Lara Stadium of Tarboura, which hosted CPL 2019 final, is one of the two venues.

Eight CPL matches have been played on this ground so far, with Trinbago Knight Riders featuring in most of them. The Brian Lara Stadium will host 23 games of CPL 2020, including the semifinals and the summit clash.

The pitch on this ground has been favourable to the spin bowlers as none of the teams have managed to go past the 200-runs mark in the CPL matches played at the Brian Lara Stadium. Also, the teams batting second have enjoyed just as much success as the teams batting first.

With the Brian Lara Stadium set to host most of the CPL 2020 fixtures, here's a look at the vital records about this venue that fans need to know.

Brian Lara Stadium - Key Stats to know before CPL 2020

Barbados Tridents are the defending champions of CPL

As mentioned earlier, Trinbago Knight Riders have played the most matches at this venue. The three-time champions have won four of the six games played here, while defending champions Barbados Tridents registered victories in the two games that they played at the Brian Lara Stadium.

None of the other teams have an impressive record at the Brian Lara Stadium. Jamaica Tallawahs could not win the only match they played here, whereas Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have a win percentage of less than 50.

Advertisement

Stadium Name: Brian Lara Stadium.

City: Tarboura

CPL Matches Played: 8

Matches Won By Team Batting First: 4

Matches Won By Team Bowling First: 4

Average 1st innings score: 157

Highest Team score: 171/6 - Barbados Tridents vs. Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL Final 2019

Lowest Team Score: 111/10 - Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 2017