CPL 2020: Match 11, SKN vs BAR, match preview, probable playing XI and prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on the Barbados Tridents in the eleventh match of CPL 2020 on Tuesday, 25th August, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Patriots sit at the bottom of the points table after losing all their three games so far. The Tridents, meanwhile, come off successive losses to the Zouks and the Trinbago Knight Riders and are placed fifth in the points table.

When both these sides met earlier this season, on the first day of the tournament, the Tridents beat the Patriots by six runs.

CPL 2020 SKN vs BAR: Match Details

Date: 25th August Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Da Silva(L) got out early.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were unable to chase down the Zouks' total of 172 in their previous match. Their top order couldn't stitch partnerships, and barring Denesh Ramdin, there was no one to hold the innings together in their middle-order. The likes of Ben Dunk and Kieran Powell let the side down.

Their bowling left a lot to be desired as well. Skipper Rayad Emrit and Jon-Russ Jaggesar bowled some good spells but the other bowlers, especially Sheldon Cottrell, were very expensive.

Nick Kelly could come in place of Joshua Da Silva in the side.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva/ Nick Kelly, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Kieran Powell, Rayad Emrit(C), Sohail Tanvir, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, and Ish Sodhi.

Barbados Tridents

The Knight Riders beat the Tridents in the CPL on Sunday

The mismanagement of bowlers in the last seven overs of the Barbados Tridents' bowling innings led to their downfall. They conceded a whopping 98 runs in seven overs, that even saw economical bowlers like Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan going for a lot of runs. Ashley Nurse was the only bowler who finished the game with good bowling figures.

Chasing a pretty high target, Johnson Charles gave the Tridents a good start but got out after the powerplay. Shai Hope's struggles continued though, as he could make just 36 runs in 39 balls, an innings which slowed the pace of the chase. The middle-order failed to contribute yet again as the Tridents succumbed to a 19-run loss despite a late surge from Holder and Nurse.

They could consider replacing the misfiring Jonathan Carter with Shamarh Brooks in the team.

Predicted Playing XI:

Shai Hope (WK), Johnson Charles, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter/ Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

CPL Match Prediction

Despite their successive defeats, the Tridents look like favourites to win this CPL match due to the strength of their bowling attack and the misfiring Patriots' top order.

Prediction: Barbados Tridents to win the CPL match.