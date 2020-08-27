CPL 2020: Match 15, SLZ vs SKN, match preview, probable playing XI and prediction

The St Lucia Zouks will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the fifteenth match of CPL 2020 on Thursday, 27th August, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Zouks have made a decent start to their campaign, winning three out of their first five games. They last featured on Wednesday, when they lost to the Trinbago Knight Riders in a rain-curtailed match.

The Patriots, meanwhile, registered their first win of the season over the Barbados Tridents on Tuesday.

When both these sides met earlier this season, the Zouks won the game by 10 runs.

CPL 2020 SLZ vs SKN: Match Details

Date: 27th August (Thursday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

St Lucia Zouks

Darren Sammy (C) should come good for the Zouks in the upcoming CPL match

The St Lucia Zouks' batsmen just couldn't get going after losing the toss in the previous match as the likes of DJ Bravo, Khary Pierre, and Fawad Ahmed always kept them in check. Every attempt at playing a big shot almost always resulted in a wicket, which broke the small partnerships they had built. Mohammad Nabi was the highest run-scorer with 30 not out while Darren Sammy's poor season with the bat continued. The play was halted by rain when their score was 111/6 in 17.1 overs.

With the Knight Riders requiring just 72 runs in 9 overs, their aggressive batting approach couldn't be repelled by the Zouks. While they took wickets at regular intervals, each batsman played a little cameo, which took TKR closer to the finish line. Mohammad Nabi and Kesrick Williams were the picks of the bowlers.

Despite the loss, the Zouks can go in with the same XI for this match.

Predicted Playing XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glen, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, and Chemar Holder.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The Patriots did a good job with the ball in their previous CPL match

Evin Lewis' well-made 89 off 60 balls took St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their first CPL win of the campaign. While both of the openers started well, Lynn fell to the guile of Rashid Khan. Chasing 153 on a tricky pitch, Lewis stitched partnerships with different batsmen before perishing in the 19th over. Ben Dunk's cameo and twin sixes in the last over took them past the finish line.

They were pretty good with the ball in hand as well. Off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar bowled a tight spell and picked up two wickets, as did skipper Rayad Emrit, who picked up one wicket. Sohail Tanvir and Imran Khan were a tad expensive but they, too, had a good game for the most part.

After the win, the Patriots can be expected to go in with the same playing XI.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(C), Sohail Tanvir, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, and Imran Khan.

CPL Match Prediction

Having registered their first CPL win of the campaign, the Patriots are in a great position to add another win to the tally. Their top-order finally seems to be getting into shape while they are settling in with their bowling attack as well. While the Zouks will be no pushover, the Patriots certainly will have the edge over them this match.

Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win this CPL match.