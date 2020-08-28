CPL 2020: Match 18, SKN vs JAM, match preview, probable playing XI and prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on the Jamaica Tallawahs in the eighteenth match of CPL 2020 on Saturday, 29th August, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Patriots come off a demoralising loss to the St Lucia Zouks and are at the bottom of the points table, with just one win from five games.

The Tallawahs also come off a loss to Barbados Tridents and are placed fifth, with two wins from five games.

This is the first meeting between the two sides this season.

CPL 2020 SKN vs JAM: Match Details

Date: 29th August (Saturday).

Time: 11:45 PM (IST), 6:15 PM (GMT), 2:15 PM (Local).

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Mohammad Nabi(L) picked up a five-wicket haul against the Patriots in the last CPL match

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were put in to bat after losing the toss in the previous match, and Mohammad Nabi from the Zouks ran through their top order. After being reduced to 11/4, they managed to get to 110, thanks to a sensible knock from Ben Dunk and a handy cameo from Alzarri Joseph.

However, they couldn't match the spin bowling prowess of the Zouks despite keeper Ben Dunk bowling close to four overs of off-spin. While Imran Khan bowled a great spell, picking up three wickets, Sohail Tanvir's expensive first over cost them the game.

Ish Sodhi should come into the team for the upcoming match, given the nature of the pitch, and he's likely to replace Nick Kelly.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Jahmar Hamilton, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir/ Sheldon Cottrell, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, and Imran Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs

The Tallawahs' pacers need to do a better job in the CPL

The Jamaica Tallawahs were undone by the performance of their pacers, who were taken apart by Kyle Mayers. Chasing 148, their batting order crumbled against the might of the Tridents' spin quartet. Jermaine Blackwood and Nkrumah Bonner put up a good fight but were unable to stitch a sizeable partnership. With Andre Russell missing the game due to a foot injury, the Tallawahs didn't have enough power to chase down the target.

With the ball, Mujeeb and Sandeep Lamichhane continued their impressive run, but they were let down by some expensive overs from skipper Rovman Powell and Carlos Brathwaite.

Russell is likely to come back into the side for this game, and he should be replacing Asif Ali.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chadwick Walton (WK), Glenn Philips, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell/ Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichchane, and Fidel Edwards.

CPL Match Prediction

While both the sides' top order looks very fragile, the Tallawahs have a much better spin bowling attack, and that gives them the edge over the Patriots in this CPL match.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win the CPL match.