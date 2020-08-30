CPL 2020: Match 19, BAR vs SLZ, match preview, probable playing XI and prediction

The Barbados Tridents will take on the St Lucia Zouks in the nineteenth match of CPL 2020 on Sunday, 30th August, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. This will be the last day of CPL matches at Queen's Park Oval for this season.

The Tridents come off a devastating loss at the hands of Trinbago Knight Riders and have two wins from six games.

The Zouks, meanwhile, have had a great start to the season and are placed second in the points table with four wins from six games. They come off a comprehensive win over St Kitts and Patriots.

The Zouks won the rain-curtailed reverse fixture between these sides.

CPL 2020 BAR vs SLZ: Match Details

Date: 30th August (Sunday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Barbados Tridents

Pollard single-handedly wrenched the game away from the Tridents in their last CPL tie.

The Tridents had a good game with bat and ball up until the 16th over of their bowling innings. With 66 runs required in four overs for TKR, the Tridents lost the match due to a Kieron Pollard-blitzkrieg and some amateurish bowling from the likes of Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh, and even skipper Holder.

Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers batted sensibly after Shai Hope's dismissal and cameos from Ashley Nurse and Rashid Khan propelled them to a good total of 148. With the ball, Holder was great in the first three overs, as were Santner and Rashid. Those four overs could, however, come back to haunt them.

The strange thing was, despite having Nyeem Young in the side, the Tridents didn't use him at all. They could, however, go in with the same XI for this CPL match.

Predicted Playing XI:

Shai Hope (WK), Johnson Charles, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

St Lucia Zouks

Mohammad Nabi(R) ran through the Patriots' batting lineup.

The Zouks' spinners were at their best against the Patriots, with Mohammad Nabi, especially stealing the show. The Afghan all-rounder picked up a five-wicket haul and ran through the Patriots' top order. The other spinners, Rahkeem Cornwall and Zahir Khan, had a good game as well. The four overs of pace bowling were the most expensive ones and they allowed the Patriots to get past the 100-run mark in their previous CPL game.

Chasing a small target, the other batsmen batted sensibly after Cornwall's blazing start virtually knocked the Patriots out of the game. Quality knocks from Najibullah Zadran and Roston Chase helped them chase the total down in just 14.4 overs boosting their net run rate tremendously.

They should go into this match with the same XI.

Predicted Playing XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(WK), Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glen, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, and Zahir Khan.

CPL Match Prediction

Despite the almost improbable loss, the Tridents looked to be in control for most of the match. They are a side filled with quality players, and they have it in them to bounce back and inflict a defeat on the high-flying Zouks in this intriguing CPL match.

Prediction: Barbados Tridents to win the CPL match.