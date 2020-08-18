CPL 2020: Match 2, BAR vs SKN, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

Defending champions Barbados Tridents will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, in the second match of the opening day of CPL 2020 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Tridents defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the finals of CPL 2019 to clinch the title. They will miss the services of some of their key overseas players, such as Alex Hales, Harry Gurney and Marcus Stoinis, who will be unavailable this season.

The Patriots, meanwhile, were knocked out by the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Eliminator last season. They will also miss some of their overseas players such as Fabian Allen and Rassie van der Dussen.

CPL 2020 BAR vs SKN: Match Details

Date: 18th August (Tuesday)

Time: 3:00 AM (Wednesday, 19th August) (IST), 9:30 PM (GMT) and 5:30 PM (Local)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan will be a key figure in the CPL for this Tridents' side

Shai Hope and Johnson Charles should open the batting for the Tridents in the absence of Alex Hales, with Shamarh Brooks set to come in at No.3. The top 3 don't have that great a strike-rate in T20 cricket, and they must play some aggressive batting to give the side a good start.

Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter and Jason Holder should form the middle-order, which does have some firepower to it. Holder and Anderson will also be two pace bowling options for the Tridents.

Their spin bowlers are their main strength, and Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh Jr and Mitchell Santner are the four main spin bowling options in the team. Rashid is sure to play, as is Nurse, while it'll be a toss-up between Hayden Walsh and Santner.

Raymon Reifer and Nayeem Young should be the side's main pacers along with skipper Holder.

Predicted Playing XI:

Shai Hope(WK), Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(C), Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh Jr/ Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer and Nyeem Young

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis will be key to the Patriots' fortunes in the CPL this season

Chris Lynn and Evin Lewis are set to open the batting for the Patriots. The duo will have to do the bulk of the scoring for them as their middle order isn't that great on paper. Young Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin and Nick Kelly should form the middle-order for the Patriots.

Skipper Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Sohail Tanvir will be the side's main pace bowling options. Considering that the pitch suits spin bowling better, one of Alzarri Joseph or Sohail Tanvir will have to make way for an extra spinner. Given Tanvir's batting prowess, he might have the edge over Joseph.

Imran Khan is likely to get the second spinners' slot alongside Ish Sodhi.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin(WK), Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(C), Sohail Tanvir/ Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, and Ish Sodhi

Match Prediction

The Tridents have a 100% win record at this venue. Their batting line-up and spin bowling attack look much stronger than that of the Patriots, and they should be the favourites to win this CPL match.

Prediction: Defending champions Barbados Tridents to win the match.