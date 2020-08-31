CPL 2020: Match 21, JAM vs TKR, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Jamaica Tallawahs will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders in the twenty-first match of CPL 2020 on Tuesday, 1st September, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad. This is the first match of the third leg of the tournament, with the action returning to the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium from the Queen's Park Oval.

The Knight Riders come off an improbable win over the Barbados Tridents thanks to a blazing 28-ball 72 from Kieron Pollard. They sit at the top of the table with six wins from six games and look like firm favourites to win the title.

The Tallawahs come off a comfortable win over the Patriots and have three wins from six games.

CPL 2020 JAM vs TKR: Match Details

Date: 1st September, Tuesday.

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Glenn Phillips played a brilliant knock in the previous CPL game

The Jamaica Tallawahs posted a decent total of 147, riding on Glenn Phillips' 61-ball 79. Nkrumah Bonner, who opened the batting, and Jermaine Blackwood were the only other major contributors with the bat. Chadwick Walton was made to bat down the order and could make way for Andre Russell, who's set to return to the side after recovering from an injury.

The Tallawahs bowled very well to restrict the Patriots batsmen. Carlos Brathwaite bowled very well on a sluggish track and picked up three wickets, conceding runs at an economy rate of 3.00. The three spinners were very economical and kept things very tight. Fidel Edwards was the only expensive bowler but he, too, picked up some key wickets.

Predicted Playing XI:

Glenn Philips (WK), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (C), Asif Ali, Andre Russell/ Chadwick Walton Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichchane, and Fidel Edwards.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Khary Pierre's six helped TKR pull off an incredible win in the previous CPL game

The Trinbago Knight Riders weren't at their best for most of the previous game but got past the finish line thanks to a special inning from Kieron Pollard. Chasing 149, the top order collapsed as only Lendl Simmons stuck around, searching for a partner. Pollard, however, enabled them to score 66 runs in the last four overs with some help from Khary Pierre. DJ Bravo, who missed the game, should come back in place of Sikandar Raza.

They were also not that effective with the ball as they allowed the Tridents' batsmen to build partnerships. Jayden Seales and Akeal Hosein were the picks of the bowlers, though the former could be replaced by Ali Khan if he's fit to play.

Tion Webster/ Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (WK), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), DJ Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, and M Ali Khan/ Jayden Seales.

CPL Match Prediction

Despite winning the last couple of games, the Knight Riders haven't looked their best. With uncertainty over when their star players would return, the Knight Riders look like a weaker team than the in-form Tallawahs. With Andre Russell set to return in this CPL match as well, they could be the first team to break TKR's winning streak.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win the CPL match.