CPL 2020: Match 22, GAW vs BAR, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Barbados Tridents in the twenty-second match of CPL 2020 on Tuesday, 2nd September, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Warriors come off a comfortable win over the Patriots, courtesy of a stunning 45-ball 100 from Nicholas Pooran. They are placed third in the points table, with three wins from seven games.

The Barbados Tridents, meanwhile, lost another game that they should've won as they failed to chase a target of 93, set by the Zouks. They're placed fifth in the points table, with just two wins from CPL seven games, and need to win every game henceforth to stand chance of making it to the playoffs.

CPL 2020 GAW vs BAR: Match Details

Date: 1st September (Tuesday)

Time: 3:00 AM (Wednesday, 2nd September) (IST), 9:30 PM (GMT) and 5:30 PM (Local)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Advertisement

The Warriors' bowlers should look to exploit the Tridents' weakness with the bat in the next CPL game

The Guyana Amazon Warriors' game was defined by Nicholas Pooran's blazing hundred, which enabled them to chase down 151 with 15 balls to spare. Electing to bowl first, the Warriors did a decent job with the ball.

Kevin Sinclair, who replaced C Hemraj in the side, bowled a brilliant spell of off-spin, conceding just nine runs in his four overs, picking up a wicket in the process. The other spinners had a decent game as well, but Ashmead Nedd was perhaps a tad expensive. Romario Shepherd had a good game but the other two pacers, Naveen ul-Haq and Keemo Paul were also expensive.

With the bat, Brandon King's poor tournament continued while Kevin Sinclair couldn't make much of an impact. Hetmyer got out for a duck. Coming in at a precarious position, Pooran took the aggressive route and smashed ten sixes on the way to his hundred. Ross Taylor provided him with good support.

Odean Smith could replace Naveen ul-Haq in the XI.

Predicted Playing XI:

Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Ashmead Nedd, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq/ Odean Smith, and Imran Tahir.

Barbados Tridents

Jason Holder's (R) promotion up the order hasn't worked out too well

The Barbados Tridents choked from a clear-cut winning position yet again as they failed to chase down a sub-par total of 93. Hayden Walsh did very well to recover from the mauling in his previous CPL game to pick up a three-wicket haul. The other bowlers- Rashid Khan, Romario Shepherd and Joshua Bishop- all had a great game.

Johnson Charles was the only one who batted well and even he threw his wicket away playing a rash shot. The other batsmen fell victim to poor shot selection as the Zouks kept things tight with spin. Credit where it's due to Darren Sammy, who led the Zouks admirably well.

Mitchell Santner should replace Joshua Bishop while Shamarh Brooks could come in place of Corey Anderson

Predicted Playing XI:

Shai Hope (WK), Johnson Charles, Corey Anderson/ Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

CPL Match Prediction

The Tridents will be very low on morale after their devastating losses in the CPL, and a strong Warriors side could prove too much for them to deal with.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the CPL match.