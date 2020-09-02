CPL 2020: Match 24, SLZ vs GAW, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

St Lucia Zouks will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the twenty-fourth match of CPL 2020 on Wednesday, 2nd September, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Zouks will head into the encounter on the back of an outstanding win over the Barbados Tridents when they defended a total of just 93. They're placed second in the points table with five wins from seven games.

The Warriors also come off a comfortable win over the Barbados Tridents. They're placed third in the points table with four wins from eight games.

In the reverse fixture, the Zouks beat the Warriors by ten runs.

CPL 2020 SLZ vs GAW: Match Details

Date: 2nd September (Wednesday)

Time: 3:00 AM (Thursday, 3rd September) (IST), 9:30 PM (GMT) and 5:30 PM (Local)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

St Lucia Zouks

The Zouks have been great as a team in the CPL

The St Lucia Zouks batsmen had a hard time against the Tridents' spinners in the previous CPL game as only three batsmen could register double-digit scores. They were bundled out for just 92 runs in 18 overs.

However, they made a resounding statement with the ball and never let the Tridents away from their grasp. Javelle Glen, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Roston Chase were all very economical with the ball and forced the batsmen to take risks. Kesrick Williams, too, used his variations very well to pick up some key wickets.

Darren Sammy's captaincy deserves a special mention as his bold move to use spinners in the death overs paid off big time. The Zouks should go in with the same XI for the next game.

Predicted Playing XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(WK), Leniko Boucher, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glen, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams and Zahir Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King (L) finally had a good game in the CPL

The Guyana Amazon Warriors bowlers were clinical as they bundled out the Tridents for just 92 runs. Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a brilliant spell, picking up four wickets, while the spinners also did a great job. Skipper Chris Green conceded just three runs from his four overs. Kevin Sinclair had a good game as well. The other bowlers didn't have such a great game, but they too didn't leak too many runs.

Brandon King finally found some form as he patiently stroked his way to a 49-ball half-century on the slow wicket. His inning guaranteed the win for the Warriors, despite losing some early wickets.

Ashmead Nedd, who was rested for this match, could come back into the side and replace Kissoondath Magram, who had a bad game with the ball.

Predicted Playing XI:

Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Ashmead Nedd, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

CPL Match Prediction

With two in-form sides taking on each other, it'll be difficult to predict the winner in this CPL match. Both teams have great spin bowling attacks but the Warriors' batsmen seem to have found their form and that might give them the edge over the Zouks in this match.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the CPL match.