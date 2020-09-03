CPL 2020: Match 25, JAM vs SKN, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Jamaica Tallawahs will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the twenty-fifth match of CPL 2020 on Thursday, 3rd September, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Tallawahs come off a 19-run loss to the Trinbago Knight Riders and have three wins from seven games. They need a win in this match as it'll be crucial to their hopes of making it to the playoffs.

The Patriots also come off a loss to the Trinbago Knight Riders. They have only one win from eight games and don't stand much of a chance of making the playoffs.

CPL 2020 JAM vs SKN: Match Details

Date: 3rd September, Thursday.

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Jamaica Tallawahs

The Jamaica Tallawahs need a win from this game to better secure their spot in the CPL playoffs

The bowlers let the Jamaica Tallawahs down in their previous CPL game as they allowed TKR to post a huge total of 184, which ultimately proved to be too much to chase down. Fidel Edwards and skipper Rovman Powell were very expensive with the ball and were taken apart by the likes of Narine, Munro and Pollard. The spinners, however, especially Sandeep Lamichhane, did a good job of containing the opposing batsmen.

The Tallawahs' batsmen weren't able to get the side off to a quick start as Chadwick Walton's poor tournament continued. Glenn Phillips and Nkrumah Bonner tried to rebuild the innings but were kept in check by the TKR spinners. Andre Russell's 23-ball half-century came too late for the Tallawahs, and they must look to send him up the order for him to have more of an influence on the game.

Veerasammy Permaul should come in place of Walton to add to their list of spinners, while Oshane Thomas should replace the out-of-form Fidel Edwards.

Predicted Playing XI:

Glenn Philips (WK), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (C), Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichchane, and Fidel Edwards / Oshane Thomas.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis must come good if the Patriots have any chance of winning their upcoming CPL match

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost to the Knight Riders by 60 runs as both their bowling and batting units simply didn't click. Skipper Emrit decided not to bowl Imran Khan throughout the match and went with four pacers, who conceded runs at an economy rate of more than 8. Lendl Simmons' 96 took the Knight Riders to a total of 174/4, a tough target for the Patriots.

The Patriots didn't have enough firepower with the bat as Evin Lewis fell early. Chris Lynn stood his ground but wasn't able to make much of an impact. He could score just 34 runs off 46 balls, in what continued to be a very poor campaign for him. Joshua da Silva was the only other major contributor as the Patriots could make just 115 runs.

Chris Lynn could be replaced by Jahmar Hamilton while Ish Sodhi could come in for Alzarri Joseph.

Predicted Playing XI:

Jahmar Hamilton, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi/ Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph/ Ish Sodhi, and Imran Khan.

CPL Match Prediction

While both sides come off losses to TKR, it's clear that the Tallawahs are a stronger side than the Patriots. They need a win in this game to boost their chances of making the CPL playoffs and will likely succeed.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win the CPL match.