CPL 2020: Match 30, SLZ vs JAM, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The St Lucia Zouks will take on the Jamaica Tallawahs in the 30th match of CPL 2020 on Sunday, 6th September, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Zouks come off a loss to the Trinbago Knight Riders and are placed third in the points table, with five wins from nine games. A win in this game would help them finish second. They will be playing the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second semi-final on Tuesday, no matter the result of this game.

The Tallawahs, meanwhile, come off a loss to the Barbados Tridents and have registered just three wins from nine games. They are sure to finish fourth despite the result of this match and will face the Trinbago Knight Riders in the first semi-final.

Both these sides met in their first games of the CPL season, and the Tallawahs took the game by five wickets.

CPL 2020 SLZ vs JAM: Match Details

Date: 6th September(Sunday).

Time: 11:45 PM (IST), 6:15 PM (GMT), 2:15 PM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

St Lucia Zouks

Mohammad Nabi has been the Zouks' best player in the CPL

The St Lucia Zouks didn't have a great game with the ball in the previous game and allowed the Knight Riders batsmen to let loose despite a slow start. The usually reliable Roston Chase and Kesrick Williams were very expensive, and that might've cost the Zouks a win.

Cornwall was rested for this match, and his replacement, Kimani Melius, couldn't make an impact and just slowed down the run-rate. While Andre Fletcher and Mark Deyal built a strong partnership, the Knight Riders seized control once the partnership got broken.

The Zouks are expected to make some changes for this match. Rahkeem Cornwall and Javelle Glen could return to the side, either one in place of Kimani Melius. Pacer Chemar Holder could also get a game in place of Kesrick Williams, who needs a rest.

Predicted Playing XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall/ Javelle Glenn, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher(WK), Leniko Boucher, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams / Chemar Holder, and Zahir Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Lamichchane has bowled very well this CPL season

The Jamaica Tallawahs put up a good show with the bat in the previous match but were sloppy with the ball and allowed the likes of Holder and Santner to take the game away from them. All the bowlers, barring Sandeep Lamichhane, were very expensive with the ball, especially Preston McSween, who came in place of Veerasammy Permaul.

With the bat though, Jermaine Blackwood anchored the innings with his 59-ball 79, and Russell, who was promoted to No.4, powered his way to a 28-ball 50, propelling the Tallawahs to a score of 161.

While this match is pretty much a dead rubber, the Tallawahs must look for a win as it'd give them much-needed confidence ahead of Tuesday's semi-final clash with the Knight Riders.

Veerasammy Permaul should come back into the side, replacing Preston McSween.

Predicted Playing XI:

Glenn Philips (WK), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (C), Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul/ Preston McSween, Sandeep Lamichchane, and Oshane Thomas.

CPL Match Prediction

Both sides will head into this CPL match on the back of defeats, and both don't have much to gain from the game. The Tallawahs need some momentum though and with their batting unit firing, one would expect their bowlers to come good and inflict defeat on the Zouks.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win the CPL match.