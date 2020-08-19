CPL 2020: Match 4, GAW vs SKN, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the fourth match of CPL 2020 on Wednesday, 19th August at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Warriors come off a loss to the Trinbago Knight Riders in the rain-curtailed opening match of the tournament while the Patriots lost to defending champions Barbados Tridents.

Both sides will look to take all the points from this fixture and move up the standings.

CPL 2020 BAR vs SKN: Match Details

Date: 19th August (Wednesday)

Time: 3:00 AM (Thursday, 20th August) (IST), 9:30 PM (GMT) and 5:30 PM (Local)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Tahir must be more economical in this CPL match

The Guyana Amazon Warriors didn't make great use of the powerplay in the previous match as both their openers were dismissed early. Both Brandon King and C Hemraj will look to make amends in this match and provide the side with a good start. Shimron Hetmyer and Ross Taylor did a good job to revive the Warriors' innings while Keemo Paul made a handy contribution as well.

Skipper Chris Green went wicketless in his three overs- conceding 31 runs- while Imran Tahir picked up two wickets for 40 runs from his four. Both of them will look to keep it tight in the next game. Naveen ul-Haq did a great job and was supported pretty well by Keemo Paul. Romario Shepherd must work a bit on his economy rate.

Despite the loss, we can expect the Warriors to go in with the same playing XI for this match.

Predicted Playing XI:

Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Sheldon Cottrell bowled well in the last CPL match

A sluggish batting effort was the reason St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost the previous match. The openers, Chris Lynn and Evin Lewis, couldn't get off to a flying start, as Jason Holder and Mitchell Santner bowled very tight. Joshua da Silva played a patient 41 off 41 balls, but it wasn't enough to see his side home.

Ben Dunk was the main aggressor for the Patriots and will look to do the same next game. The rest of the middle-order didn't deliver, and J Hamilton could be replaced by Nick Kelly.

The bowling attack did a good job of restricting the Tridents to 153. Skipper Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell and Sohail Tanvir were very tight while Alzarri Joseph was expensive.

Ish Sodhi was the only spinner for the Patriots, and Imran Khan could come into the XI, perhaps in place of Joseph.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin(WK), Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(C), Sohail Tanvir, Alzarri Joseph/ Imran Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, and Ish Sodhi.

CPL Match Prediction

With both the Warriors and the Patriots losing their first game, this match will be important for both teams. It's hard to predict a winner but the Warriors have a much stronger batting line-up than the Patriots, and it should give them the edge in this match.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the CPL match.