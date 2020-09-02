CPL 2020: Mohammad Nabi has filled the void left by Chris Gayle, says St Lucia Zouks skipper Daren Sammy

St Lucia Zouks captain Daren Sammy is thrilled with the impact that Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has had on the team, claiming that the 35-year-old has made a 'significant' impact in aiding the Zouks' charge so far in CPL 2020.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Daren Sammy shed light on how the move to bring in Nabi as someone who could fill the void left by Chris Gayle has paid rich dividends this season.

"When we lost Chris Gayle, I said it would be difficult to replace him but it was going to create an opportunity for someone to come in and have an impact, that person was Nabi. They say everything happens for a reason. He's really come into the team and been the star for us with both ball and bat. The way he's contributed, he's been significant in our press for winning the title," Daren Sammy said.

St Lucia Zouks is the second team that Nabi has represented in the CPL, having also turned out for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the past. As for CPL 2020, Nabi has enjoyed a good outing, having scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 137.07 apart from picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of just 4.75 from seven matches.

Daren Sammy happy to see 'positive vibe' in Zouks squad

The Zouks have enjoyed a great run in CPL 2020, currently occupying second spot in the CPL 2020 points table with five wins from seven matches.

While the Zouks squad does boast of a fair share of players who have made a mark at the international level, Daren Sammy spoke about how contributions from all departments have played a big hand in helping his side make the CPL 2020 playoffs.

"We don't have superstars but we have effective players in the dressing room who have contributed to the success this season. We've loved the vibe from Day 1, the commitment these guys are showing reflects in the way we've played this season, hence we've qualified for the playoffs," the Zouks captain said.

With three more games to go for the Zouks, the Daren Sammy-led side will hope to pick up a couple of wins and maintain their momentum as they head into the knockout stages.