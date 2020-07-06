CPL 2020: Pravin Tambe picked by TKR; set to become first Indian to play in the competition

Pravin Tambe was picked up by the Trinbago Knight Riders and will represent the three-time champions in CPL 2020.

Pravin Tambe had earlier made history by becoming the oldest cricketer to play in IPL, making his debut at the age of 41.

Pravin Tambe will turn out for the Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2020

On 6th July, 2020, Pravin Tambe scripted history by becoming the first Indian to be brought on board for a stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The former Rajasthan Royals spinner was snapped up at the CPL 2020 auction by the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Pravin Tambe made his IPL debut at the age of 41

Pravin Tambe has been rewriting the history books, ever since making his debut in the IPL as a 41-year old. Representing the Rajasthan Royals, the leg-spinner turned out against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2013 edition of the cash-rich tournament.

However, Pravin Tambe’s participation in the upcoming season of the IPL was cast under a cloud, considering he had enrolled himself for the CPL 2020 auction.

The above happened due to the BCCI’s stringent current regulations which state that no current Indian cricketer is eligible to take part in a foreign T20 league, something that Pravin Tambe fell foul of.

Rather promisingly for the leg spinner though, he was acquired by the Trinbago Knight Riders at the CPL 2020 auction, meaning that he would be able to enjoy another season of high-octane cricketing action, albeit in a different country.

Apart from signing Pravin Tambe, the Trinbago Knight Riders retained the likes of Colin Munro, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine.

Additionally, they picked up Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, Kiwi wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert and promising youngster Jayden Seales from the CPL 2020 auction pool.

The other outfits in the CPL 2020 also conducted their fair share of business.

While the Barbados Tridents pulled out all the stops to procure the services of Alex Hales and Rashid Khan, the St. Lucia Zouks splashed the cash on Mohammad Nabi.

Elsewhere, the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots snaffled up Chris Lynn, Ish Sodhi and Rassie van der Dussen to complement players of the ilk of Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen and Sheldon Cottrell.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Jamaica Tallawahs, on the other hand, kept most of their core intact and made a couple of shrewd purchases at the CPL 2020 auction.

While the Amazon Warriors are set to welcome Ross Taylor into the fold, the Tallawahs would be able to call upon Tabraiz Shamsi in the upcoming season of the CPL.