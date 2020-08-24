CPL 2020: Queen's Park Oval pitch report and weather conditions

CPL 2020 got underway last week at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarboura. The action will now move to the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, the second venue for the tournament.

The organizers have allotted most of the matches to the Brian Lara Stadium, but the Queen's Park Oval will host some crucial CPL 2020 fixtures in the coming days. All teams will compete at the Queen's Park Oval until August 30 before returning to Taboura for the competition's final phase.

Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Lucia Zouks emerged as the most successful teams in the last week, winning three matches each. While the Knight Riders are still unbeaten in the tourney, the Zouks have lost a game to the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Speaking of the Queen's Park Oval, here's a look at the pitch this venue offers and the weather conditions for the next few days.

Queen's Park Oval pitch report for CPL 2020

Trinbago Knight Riders have won the most matches at the Queen's Park Oval.

The best team of CPL 2020 so far, the Trinbago Knight Riders, will be keen to take the field at the Queen's Park Oval as they have an enviable record on this ground. The Knight Riders have played 33 games here, winning 22 of them. On the other hand, the defending champions Barbados Tridents have won only one of the eight games in Port of Spain.

The ground has hosted 36 T20 matches, where the average first innings score is 159. The teams batting first and chasing have enjoyed equal success at the Queen's Park Oval. Teams batting first have failed to score a total of 150 thirteen out of 36 times, whereas the first innings score has been above 190 on five occasions.

The pitch supported the slower bowlers last year, and it should behave the same during CPL 2020. The batsmen will have to spend some time in the middle before looking to hit any extravagant strokes.

Queen's Park Oval weather conditions for CPL 2020

The sun is expected to be out on all days.

The weather predictions for the next seven days hint that there will be a little rainfall every day, but heavy rains could interrupt the proceedings on Friday. The skies will be partly cloudy.

Like the first phase in Tarboura, one or two matches could be impacted by rain, but the possibility of multiple washouts in Port of Spain is negligible.