CPL 2020: Queen's Park Oval T20 records

After an action-packed start at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, CPL 2020 moves to Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain this week. This venue has a rich history, having hosted some mega matches during the ICC World Cup in 2007.

Trinbago Knight Riders used Queen's Park Oval as their home ground for five CPL matches last year. The Trinidad and Tobago-based franchise has participated in 33 games at this venue, winning 22 of them. Jamaica Tallawahs also have a decent record here, with six wins in 10 matches.

Barbados Tridents and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have not enjoyed much success in Port of Spain. The defending champions of CPL 2020 have won only a single match in their eight outings, whereas the Patriots have one win in four fixtures.

With the Queen's Park Oval set to host the next few matches of CPL 2020, here are some vital records that fans need to know.

Queen's Park Oval - Key Stats to know before CPL 2020

Evin Lewis played a knock of 91 runs in a T20I between West Indies and Pakistan at the Queen's Park Oval.

Queen's Park Oval has hosted 6 T20Is so far, and West Indies has won only two of them. The highest score in T20Is is 159/6, and the lowest is 105. The average run rate in T20Is has been 6.57, while Evin Lewis (91) and Daren Sammy (5/26) hold the record for the highest individual score and best bowling figures, respectively.

Talking about CPL matches, 36 games have been played in Port of Spain, with teams batting first and teams batting second winning an equal number of matches. Like the Tridents and the Patriots, Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Lucia Zouks have a win percentage of less than 50 at the Queen's Park Oval.

Stadium Name: Queen's Park Oval.

Advertisement

City: Port of Spain, Trinidad

CPL Matches Played: 36

Matches Won By Team Batting First: 18

Matches Won By Team Bowling First: 18

Average 1st innings score: 159

Highest 1st Innings score: 223/6 - Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2018

Highest Successful Run Chase: 225/6 - Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2018