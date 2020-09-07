CPL 2020: Semi-Final 1, TKR vs JAM, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the Jamaica Tallawahs in the first semi-final of CPL 2020 on Tuesday, 8th September, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

Both these sides are coming off very different performances in the group stage. The Knight Riders, who were favourites to lift the title, won all ten of their games and were outright table-toppers. The Trinidad & Tobago-based franchise bowled out the Patriots for just 77 runs and won the match comfortably last time around.

The Tallawahs, meanwhile, were lucky to get through to the knockout stage, with just three wins from ten games and only seven points. They lost to the St Lucia Zouks from a winning position in their last group stage match.

The Knight Riders won by seven wickets, and nineteen runs the two times the sides met this season.

CPL 2020 TKR vs JAM: Match Details

Date: 8th September(Tuesday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Trinbago Knight Riders

DJ Bravo has returned to his death-bowling best this tournament.

The Knight Riders should go in with their best XI for this crunch game. They will be sweating over Sunil Narine's fitness, but they have fared well even without the all-rounder. Colin Munro is expected to return to the side at No. 3, while the impressive Darren Bravo should bat at No.4.

The Knight Riders' middle-order has been very flexible this season, with the likes of Seifert, Pollard, and Bravo often rotating positions to suit the situation. Pollard has had a great season with the bat and has single-handedly won games for his side. He'll look to make an impact in this game as well.

Considering that they're playing on the same wicket, it makes sense to include an extra spinner in the side, and Sikandar Raza could hence play ahead of Jayden Seales. Khary Pierre and Fawad Ahmed should be the other two spinners, alongside Narine, if fitness permits. M Ali Khan should be the side's leading pacer along with DJ Bravo.

Predicted Playing XI:

Tion Webster/ Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(WK), Kieron Pollard(C), DJ Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, M Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Mujeeb is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

The Tallawahs' batting has let them down this season with the top order and middle-order not performing in sync. Glenn Philips has been outstanding this season and is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament. While he struggled to find his feet in the last match, Jermaine Blackwood has done a better job than some of the other batters and should open the batting.

Nkrumah Bonner could replace Chadwick Walton, who has had a poor season with the bat. Skipper Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Asif Ali, and Carlos Brathwaite should form the middle-order, although they must look to send Russell up the order if the time is right.

Their bowling attack wears a more settled look with their spin bowling trio, comprising of Mujeeb, Sandeep Lamichchane, and Veerasammy Permaul, having been excellent.

Fidel Edwards should be the side's main pacer along with Brathwaite.

Predicted Playing XI:

Glenn Philips(WK), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell(C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali/ Nicholas Kirton, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Veerasammy Permaul, and Fidel Edwards.

CPL Match Prediction

Predicting the winner of a knockout game is never easy, but the sheer difference in the points accumulated by these sides makes the Knight Riders the favourites. While you should never write off a side that has Andre Russell, TKR look like the favourites, at least, on paper.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win the CPL match.