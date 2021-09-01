CPL 2021: Match 12, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will meet in the 12th match of CPL 2021 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Thursday.

Jamaica has two wins from three CPL games so far. They won their first CPL game against St Lucia Kings by a huge margin. However, they lost their game to the Barbados Royals.

In the reverse CPL fixture, they beat the Royals comfortably by six wickets to register their third CPL win.

Chasing a target of 152, they got past the line easily in the 18th over. Kennar Lewis top-scored with 89, while Shamarh Brooks took them to victory with an unbeaten 26-ball 47.

Meanwhile, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are on a three-match winning streak. They are yet to lose a single CPL game and are at the top of the table.

They won their previous game against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Sherfane Rutherford, with his unbeaten 59, guided the Patriots past Guyana’s total of 166.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will want to continue their brilliant run this season and will eye a fourth consecutive win in the CPL.

Jamaica Tallawahs, on the other hand, are also coming on the back of a win and would want to carry the momentum forward. If the Tallawahs have to stop the Patriots’ winning run, they are going to have to bring out their best cricket.

Match Details

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: September 2, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 4:30 AM (IST)

Weather Report

The skies are predicted to be partially cloudy during the course of the game. However, the chances of rain are minimal and we should get in a full game. Temperatures will vary between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Warner Park has gotten slower as the tournament has progressed. Scores have dropped between 150-160 range and we can expect a similar total to be put up in this game.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs

The Tallawahs’ top order has been among the runs so far, but they will have to maintain some consistency. Kennar Lewis led the show last time out with his 89 run-knock.

Shamarh Brooks replicated his form from his first game, scoring 47 runs yet again. If skipper Rovman Powell and Andre Russell can get going often as well, this is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous batting line-ups.

Migael Pretorius picked up four wickets, leading the charge with the ball. Fidel Edwards came into the side and grabbed two wickets as well. The Tallawahs look like a well-balanced unit overall.

Predicted XI: Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Both openers, Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis, have been in good form at the top. Asif Ali is yet to play an impact innings and would like to get among the runs.

Sherfane Rutherford has been pretty consistent with two fifties from three games. St Kitts also have a strong batting unit. Bowling has done well so far too, helping them maintain an unbeaten run.

Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Sherfane Rutherford, Asif Ali, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Dwayne Bravo (c), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed, Jon-Russ Jaggesar/Sheldon Cottrell.

Match Prediction

The two teams have won their previous CPL games and are high on confidence. Batting is the core strength for both sides.

The side that bowls well is likely to do well. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will start this CPL game as favorites but this should be an interesting contest.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

