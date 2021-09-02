CPL 2021: Match 14, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on the Barbados Royals in Match No. 14 of the CPL 2021 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Friday.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are unbeaten in the CPL 2021 so far. They extended their CPL winning streak to four games, beating Jamaica Tallawahs by six wickets in the earlier game. Chasing 167, they got home in just 17.4 overs, courtesy of a third half-century from Sherfane Rutherford and a brilliant cameo from Fabian Allen.

The Patriots are at the top of the table and are the side to beat this season in the CPL. Dwayne Bravo and his men are doing well with both bat and ball and will look to continue the strong show.

The Barbados Royals, on the other hand, only have one win from three CPL games and have struggled so far. The Royals come into this match on the back of a six-wicket defeat against the Jamaican Tallawahs. Johnson Charles and Shai Hope at the top have not been productive, which is a serious concern.

Glenn Phillips scored some runs last time around and Azam Khan redeemed himself with a brilliant fifty. However, their batting has lacked consistency. While Mohammad Amir has bowled well, the rest of the bowling unit has not been as supportive on a consistent basis.

The Barbados Royals have a lot of issues to sort out coming into this CPL game. They desperately need a win if they are to turn their campaign around. Standing in their way are the high-flying Patriots, and this is going to be a huge challenge for Holder & Co.

Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: September 3, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 4:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Weather Report

The skies will be cloudy and there are chances of light rain during the course of the CPL game. However, the temperature will vary between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius, making it a humid evening.

Pitch Report

Batting will continue to remain slightly difficult as the surface has slowed down. There is not much assistance for the fast bowlers and variations will be the key. The spinners will have a vital role to play. The team, batting first, needs to look to score around 170 at the very least.

Predicted Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas have been good at the top, providing the Patriots with good starts in the powerplay. Asif Ali continues to struggle, but he might just be given another go. Sherfane Rutherford has been in ominous form, and with Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara and Dwayne Bravo in their ranks, they form a solid batting order.

Paul van Meekeren has been very consistent with the ball, picking up two wickets in the last match. Dominic Drakes has bowled well too. Dwayne Bravo led from the front with a three-wicket haul while Cottrell chipped in with a wicket as well. Fawad Ahmed and Fabian Allen will have key roles to carry out. All in all, the Patriots are very well-balanced.

Predicted XI: Dwayne Bravo (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Evin Lewis, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed.

Barbados Royals

Barbados have struggled with batting in the CPL. Their openers, Johnson Charles and Shai Hope, have failed to get them off to a good start. Glenn Phillips (31) and Azam Khan (50) batted well last time. But again, consistency has been the issue. Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder will also need to step up with the bat.

Mohammad Amir bowled with discipline in the CPL and has been the spearhead of the attack. Joshua Bishop returned with figures of 3/20 against the Tallawahs, and the spell should give him confidence. The rest of the bowling, however, hasn’t been up to the mark.

Predicted XI: Jason Holder (c), Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Amir, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.

Match Prediction

The Barbados Royals have struggled to click as a unit in the CPL. Their batting has been under the scanner and the bowling hasn’t been any great either. Facing the top side will add extra pressure on them.

St Kitts, meanwhile, are on a roll having won all four of their games. It will be no surprise if they extend their run to five out of five and consolidate their top spot in the CPL.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

