CPL 2021: Match 15, Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will square off in Match No. 15 of the CPL 2021 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Saturday.

Saint Lucia Kings are coming off a big win against Guyana Amazon Warriors in their previous CPL game. Batting first, they managed to post 149 on the board courtesy of a brilliant 85-run knock from Roston Chase.

The target proved to be more than enough as Guyana crumbled in the powerplay, being reduced to 15/4. Such was the blow that they could never really recover thereafter. The Warriors were eventually bowled out for a paltry 98. Jeavor Royal, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams led the charge with the ball for the Kings in the CPL match.

Saint Lucia have moved up from the bottom to take fifth spot in the CPL. They are pretty much in contention to make the top four and will look to keep the momentum going from here in the CPL.

In their way, however, stand the mighty St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Bravo and his men have been unstoppable so far in the CPL. They registered their fifth consecutive win of the season against the Barbados Royals in a last ball thriller.

Chasing 161 for victory, they kept losing wickets throughout and were in trouble. Vital cameos from Dominic Drakes (28) and Sheldon Cottrell (20*) at the back end took them over the line. Cottrell sealed the deal with a last ball six off Ashley Nurse.

Skipper Bravo continued to lead from the front with the ball, backing his three-wicket haul in the last game with a four-fer this time around. The Patriots continue to remain unbeaten and are sitting comfortably at the top of the table, way ahead of their competitors.

Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: September 4, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Weather Report

The skies are predicted to be clear with the sun out throughout the course of the game. Conditions are expected to be warm with temperatures hovering between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius. The conditions should allow a full game with no interruptions.

Pitch Report

Scores in 160-range have been constant with the surface slowing down with each and every game. Therefore, spin will continue to play a key role. While batting has been difficult, scores have been chased in the last few games. Keeping the same in mind, the team batting first will have to get a total of at least 170.

Predicted Playing XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

The Saint Lucia Kings have suffered as their top order hasn’t scored. Andre Fletcher and skipper Faf du Plessis failed to score. In fact, none of their batsmen could get going and it was all but a one-man show for the Kings last time. A 50-ball 85 from Roston Chase propelled them to 149. The Kings have definite problems to resolve with their batting, that hasn’t come together as a unit.

Jeavor Royal picked up three wickets, while Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams grabbed a couple each. The rest of the bowlers were economical as well, which is a big positive going ahead in the CPL.

Predicted XI: Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy/Rakheem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

For St Kitts, Paul van Meekeren continued to impress with the ball, claiming two wickets. Cottrell was much-better with the ball this time around with figures of 1/17. Skipper Dwayne Bravo, with four wickets, has now taken his tally to eight in the CPL.

Chris Gayle returned to the side and did well, scoring 42 runs. The openers got starts but could not convert. Allen, Bopara and Rutherford failed in the middle. However, they have been in good form and it should not be much of a worry. Dominic Drakes and Cottrell contributing at the bottom will also give them confidence.

Predicted XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Paul van Meekeren, Naseem Shah/Fawad Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell.

Match Prediction

Saint Lucia Kings have picked up momentum with a big win, which will keep their spirits high in the CPL. Their batting has been a cause of concern though and will face a tough challenge against the Patriots.

Bravo and his men have been in fine form with both bat and ball in the CPL. They will look to keep extending their winning run and are favorites. However, the Kings could spring a surprise in the next CPL game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee