CPL 2021: Match 2, Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

In the second game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, the Barbados Royals will meet the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a day-night game at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

The Barbados Tridents have been renamed Barbados Royals after the Rajasthan Royals acquired a majority stake in the franchise. The Barbados franchise has been one of the most successful teams in the competition’s history. They have reached the final three times, winning the title twice. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, meanwhile, have never reached the CPL final.

Jason Holder will lead the Barbados Royals in the CPL 2021. The team has got a decent mix of experienced and young players. They have several overseas players who have starred in T20 leagues all over the world.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, meanwhile, have a formidable squad. DJ Bravo has been traded to the side and the inclusion of Universe Boss Chris Gayle makes them the clear favourites in the CPL. Rayad Emrit's side have got some power hitters in their ranks too.

Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: August 27, 2021, Friday, 04:30 AM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Weather Report

The temperature in St Kitts will be on the higher side, ranging between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain, so expect a full game to be played on Thursday. It is expected to stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Warner Park is a belter of a track. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface, si the bowlers will need to be on their toes to stop the opposition from scoring big. The surface will be good for batting under lights, so a high-scoring game could ensue.

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbados Royals

The Barbados Royals have a very good balance in their side. Experienced players will need to step up for the team to succeed, though. The Royals will hope to reach the playoffs in CPL 2021.

Playing XI: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Azam Khan, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (c), Thisara Perera, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh Jr., Ashley Nurse, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have never won the competition. But they have a number of T20 superstars in their ranks, who will be eager to perform at the showpiece event.

Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Asif Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Thomas (wk), Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed.

Match Prediction

The two heavyweights should produce a cracking contest. A number of experienced players will feature in the game, so it could come down to handling pressure in crunch situations.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have a well-balanced team, so expect them to finish on top against the Barbados Royals on Thursday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav