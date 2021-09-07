CPL 2021: Match 20, Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

The Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet in Match No. 20 of the CPL 2021 at Warner Park on Wednesday.

This edition of the CPL has been a struggle for the Barbados Royals. They have just a solitary win from six games and are reeling at the bottom of the table. The Royals are on a three-match losing streak coming into this CPL encounter. In their previous game against Guyana itself, they suffered a nine-wicket defeat.

Batting first, Barbados were bowled out for just 130. They succumbed to another batting failure and were unable to defend the score as well. Jason Holder needs to regroup with his side as the team cannot afford any loss from here on.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, are in fourth spot with six points. The Warriors have been on and off with three wins and as many losses. They are coming off a win against the Barbados Royals in their previous game.

Nicholas Pooran and his side restricted Barbados to a low score. It was a rather comfortable chase for the Warriors as they overhauled their target in just 14.2 overs. Chandrapaul Hemraj led the one-man show with an unbeaten hundred, his first ever in the CPL.

Guyana Amazon Warriors need to find consistency in their CPL campaign. This is the reverse fixture between the two sides. The Warriors will want to make it a double while the Royals are now in a must-win situation.

Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2021

Date: September 8, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 4:30 AM (IST)

Weather Report

Warner Park is expected to have dark cloud cover throughout the course of the game. There might be chances of rain. However, we can hope for a full game without interruptions. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The surface has been slightly tricky but runs can be scored on this wicket if the batsmen can settle. Batsmen will also have an advantage given the quick outfield. Fast bowlers have found the going tough with spinners continuing to get assistance. The side winning the toss would look to bowl first and would prefer to chase scores.

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbados Royals

The Barbados Royals have struggled in all aspects of the game so far. Johnson Charles and Shai Hope will have to be consistent at the top to get the Royals off to a good start. The likes of Glenn Phillips, Raymon Reifer and Azam Khan have to fire in the middle order. Their bowling has been ineffective and they have to perform collectively as a unit.

Predicted XI: Jason Holder (c), Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Smit Patel, Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan (wk), Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Jake Lintott, Oshane Thomas.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

The Warriors made a mockery of the target last time around in the CPL. Chandrapaul Hemraj finding form is a big boost towards the business end for them. Shimron Hetmyer has been in good form and will look to continue the same. With Pooran, Hafeez, Malik and Romario Shepherd in their ranks, they have a good batting line-up.

Romario Shepherd and Imran Tahir have been consistent with the ball. Their spinners have done particularly well to restrict the batters from scoring runs in the ongoing CPL.

Predicted XI: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir.

Match Prediction

The Guyana Amazon Warriors must be confident after a big win last time around. They will want to win games consistently from here on in the CPL. Pooran and his men are clearly the stronger of the two sides. It's going to be tough for the Barbados Royals to come out trumps since they are under pressure in the CPL.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

