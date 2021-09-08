CPL 2021 Match 21: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The 21st match of CPL 2021 will see St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs at Warner Park in St Kitts on Wednesday.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have got off to a flying start in CPL 2021. The Dwayne Bravo-led side won their first five games before losing their next two. The Saint Lucia Kings brought St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots' CPL winning run to an end. They also completed a double over the Patriots, who were missing their captain Bravo.

The Patriots were bundled out cheaply in both CPL games, floundering while chasing on one occasion and setting a target in the other. Their batting has failed in back-to-back matches, which is a bit of a concern. However, they still remain at the top of the table with ten points. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had a great CPL campaign so far, and will look to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Tallawahs are fifth in CPL 2021, with only two wins from six games. The Tallawahs have now lost three games on the trot. They are coming off a crushing 75-run defeat against defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders. Chasing 168, the Tallawahs could only muster 92. Batting has been an issue for them throughout CPL 2021. Their bowling has not been too effective either.

Jamaica desperately need to turn things around if they are to remain in contention to finish in the top four in CPL 2021. With both teams having lost consecutive games, one of them is slated to return to winning ways.

Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2021.

Date: September 8, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST).

Weather Report

The forecast for this CPL game is positive, with clear skies with no prediction of rain. The temperature could vary between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius, making for humid conditions.

Pitch Report

In the last few CPL games, teams batting second have won on most of the occasions. The wicket is good for batting, provided batsmen assess the conditions well. Spinners have had a key role to play. Fast bowlers using variations have had success too. Nevertheless, the team winning the toss would look to bowl first.

Predicted XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had batting failures in their previous two games. In their last game, Saint Lucia Kings restricted them to a mere 118 runs. Evin Lewis,

Devon Thomas, Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford and Fabian Allen have scored runs for the team in CPL 2021. So it is only a matter of them before their batting rediscovers its mojo.

It remains to be seen if Dwayne Bravo is fit to play this game after he suffered a groin strain. His absence has certainly hurt the side in the last few games.

Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Chris Gayle (C), Andre McCarthy, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Colin Archibald.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Chadwick Walton may return to the side for this game, which would be a much-needed boost for the Tallawahs. Their batting continues to struggle, which is why they are not winning games. Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Shamarh Brooks and Rovman Powell need to take on more responsibility.

Imad Wasim, Carlos Brathwaite and Andre Russell have done fairly well, and must keep up their good performances. Migael Pretorius was very expensive last time around with the ball. Imran Khan and Fidel Edwards could be called back to give them some stability in the bowling department.

Predicted XI: Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Haider Ali, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell (C), Imad Wasim, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Chris Green, Imran Khan.

Match Prediction

Both teams have been struggling in recent games in the CPL. St Kitts are still at the top of the table, though, and have been the more consistent of the two sides. , The Patriots will be eager to get their campaign back on track against the Tallawahs. They'll start the game as the favourites.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

