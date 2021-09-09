CPL 2021: Match 24, Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs will meet in the 24th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Friday.

The Saint Lucia Kings lost their previous game to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. In pursuit of a modest score of 152, they could only muster 134/6, eventually falling short by 17 runs. Roston Chase continued his fine run with a well-made 40. Tim David struck form with an unbeaten 47 but it wasn’t enough for the Kings to win as their top order failed once again.

Saint Lucia Kings will look for consistency as the CPL approaches its business end. They have four wins and three losses so far. Placed third in the table, the Kings will want at least a couple of wins from hereon in CPL 2021.

After consecutive defeats, Jamaica Tallawahs bounced back with a win against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Batting first, they posted a total of 169, led by significant contributions from Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell and Andre Russell. The Tallawahs were successful in restricting the Patriots to 147/8 ,courtesy Migael Pretorius and Veerasammy Permaul's fine spells.

The Tallawahs have not been able to build momentum in this CPL. They are placed fifth and need to win at least two if not all of their remaining three games to give themselves a chance of making the top four. This edition of the CPL is at an interesting stage and the table looks tight.

Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2021

Date: September 10, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 4:30 AM (IST)

Weather Report

There will be cloud cover throughout the course of the game. It is expected to rain and there might be interruptions. Temperatures will vary between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket has been good to bat on. It has been tough work for the bowlers as the nature of the surface allows batsmen to score freely. Chasing targets has been difficult. Therefore, the team winning the toss would want to bat first with 170 being an ideal score.

Predicted Playing XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Andre Fletcher need to take responsibility at the top of the order. They have failed to be consistent this CPL. Roston Chase has been in ominous form as he is having a dream run in this edition of the CPL. He will be expected to continue his stellar form. Tim David, being amongst the runs last time around, comes as a positive for the Kings.

Wahab Riaz and Jeavor Royal did well in the previous game, picking up two wickets each. Kesrick Williams has been amongst the wickets as well and with Obed McCoy and Samit Patel in their ranks, their bowling looks in decent shape. They might look to bring in the likes of Cornwall, Mark Deyal and Alzarri Joseph as this is a crucial clash for them.

Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Samit Patel, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Kennar Lewis and Kirk McKenzie got good starts last time but need to convert them into big scores. Their opening combination has been a major issue this season of the CPL and they will have to sort it out soon. Shamarh Brooks (43) and skipper Rovman Powell (37) did well and will have to continue to perform. In Carlos Brathwaite and Andre Russell, they have strong finishers.

Migael Pretorius (3), Veerasammy Permaul (2) led the bowling against the Patriots. With Imad Wasim, Chris Green, and Russell in their ranks, the bowling is well-balanced.

Predicted XI: Rovman Powell (c), Kennar Lewis (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Haider Ali, Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul.

Match Prediction

Both teams have lacked consistency this CPL, however, Jamaica comprise a stronger batting line-up that goes deep. The Kings have struggled with their batting with the exception of Roston Chase, who has scored regularly. The Tallawahs bowling is also clicking well and this gives them an advantage over Saint Lucia Kings in the CPL.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

