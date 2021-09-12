CPL 2021: Match 28, Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

The Barbados Royals will take on Saint Lucia Kings in the 28th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. The Warner Park in St. Kitts will host the contest on Sunday (September 12).

This is a reverse fixture of the recently-concluded game between the two CPL sides. On that occasion, the Barbados Royals fell short by 14 runs in pursuit of 170 (DL Method target), ending at 155/8. Their top four failed to score enough runs once again as their batting let them down, like it has this entire CPL season.

On Saturday, they became the first team to be out of contention to make the playoffs in this edition of the CPL. Jason Holder and his troops have had a disappointing CPL campaign and will now look to finish on a high with a consolation win.

However, this was a crucial victory for the Saint Lucia Kings after two consecutive losses in the CPL. Batting first, they posted a healthy score of 175, led by captain Faf du Plessis’ brilliant 84. David Wiese picked up a fifer with the ball, including three wickets in a single over that set the game up for the Kings.

With a spot in the top four not guaranteed just yet, they will have to win their final CPL league stage game against the Barbados Royals. Saint Lucia Kings now have 10 points and will have to finish with 12 to qualify for the playoffs. Therefore, the Kings have to repeat their performance and make it a double over the Royals.

We are at the business end of CPL 2021 and the points table is tight and exciting. The importance of each game is quickly growing for every side.

Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings, CPL 2021.

Date: September 12, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST).

Weather Report

The forecast is uncertain, with Warner Park predicted to have cloud cover. There might be light showers interrupting the game at any point. Temperatures will vary between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket has been a lot better for batting of late and we have seen batsmen scoring runs once they assess the conditions well. It has been a hard wicket and we can expect totals in the 160-170 range at the least. Bowlers using variations have repeatedly enjoyed success on this surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbados Royals

Johnson Charles and Shai Hope got off to a good start in the previous game, though Kyle Mayers failed at the top. Glenn Phillips and Thisara Perera had unsuccessful outings as well. Jason Holder and Hayden Walsh Jr. put up a good showing with the bat. Mohammad Amir picked up two wickets. Walsh was their most economical bowler as well and grabbed a wicket to boot.

However, with this game set to be their last in CPL 2021, we might see the Royals making some changes and giving other players an opportunity.

Predicted XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (c), Thisara Perera/Raymon Reifer, Nayeem Young/Oshane Thomas, Joshua Bishop, Jake Lintott/Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh Jr, Mohammad Amir.

Saint Lucia Kings

Andre Fletcher and Mark Deyal failed at the top of the order while skipper Faf du Plessis led from the front with his 54-ball 84. However, he did not come out to field later on and has been struggling with injury. Roston Chase, who has had a dream CPL, had a rare failure.

In David Wiese, Tim David and Keemo Paul, the Kings have decent hitters who can score the big runs at the backend. Wiese also picked up five wickets and put on a great display with the ball last time out. The Kings might not want to tinker with the winning combination and could therefore play the same side.

Predicted XI: Andre Fletcher (wk), Mark Deyal, Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Tim David, David Wiese, Keemo Paul, Kadeem Alleyne/Keron Cottoy, Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal.

Match Prediction

Barbados Royals now have nothing to lose as they are out of this year’s CPL. The Saint Lucia Kings, on the other hand, have everything to play for and will be more desperate for a win. It has been a struggle for the Royals and while they will want to finish with a win, the Kings will start as favorites and are the better of the two sides as well.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

