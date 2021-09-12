CPL 2021: Match 29, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Match No. 29 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors face the Jamaica Tallawahs on Monday (September 13). Warner Park in St. Kitts will host this fixture.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors registered a big win the last time these two sides met. They now have two consecutive wins coming into their final league game of the CPL 2021. Guyana posted a competitive total of 169 batting first in their last game against the Tallawahs, led by skipper Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 39-ball 75.

Their bowling proved to be too good for the Tallawahs, who were bundled out for 123. Gudakesh Motie and Odean Smith led the charge with the ball, picking up three wickets each. A fine all-round performance has taken Guyana one step closer to making the top four in this edition of the CPL.

The Jamaica Tallawahs were on a two-match winning streak heading into their previous clash against Guyana. However, the run came to a premature end as they went down rather meekly. Chasing 170 for a win, all they could manage was 123, falling way short in the end. The top five batsmen failed to score enough runs and there was too much left to do for the rest later on.

After this defeat, Jamaica finds itself in a must-win position to have any chance of making it to the semi-finals. They will also need to win this game by a big margin. If they fail to register a big win, they will have to hope for the Saint Lucia Kings to lose their game against the Barbados Royals.

On the other hand, a win here would guarantee Guyana a place in the top four. If they lose this fixture, they will also have to depend on the result of the game between the Kings and the Royals.

Guyana is currently placed third in the table while the Tallawahs occupy fifth spot. As we get closer to the semi-finals, CPL 2021 has only gotten more exciting and intense.

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.

Date: September 13, 2021 (Monday).

Time: 12:00 AM (IST).

Weather Report

There is a prediction of rain and we might have interruptions any time during the game. The skies will be cloudy and the temperature will range between 29 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

In the last few games in this CPL, sides batting first have scored big totals and mostly defended them. The wicket has been hard and dry with runs in plenty for the batsmen. It will continue to be a challenge for the fast bowlers in particular. Spinners will play a key role like they have all tournament. Batting first would be the choice for the side winning the toss.

Predicted Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer and Shoaib Malik all got starts last time out but failed to convert. The top order will have to contribute more, even though skipper Nicholas Pooran blasted an unbeaten 75. He will look to carry his performance into the next game as well.

Gudakesh Motie and Odean Smith grabbed three wickets each and have been impressive throughout this CPL. Naveen-ul-Haq picked up a couple as well and found some rhythm at the right time for his side.

Predicted XI: Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Anthony Bramble (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Apart from Chris Green, all the bowlers were expensive for the Tallawahs last time out. With the batting, Kennar Lewis, Kirk McKenzie, Haider Ali and Shamarh Brooks got the start. However, inconsistency with the bat has let them down time and again in CPL 2021. The likes of Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite and Imad Wasim need to fire at the backend.

Predicted XI: Rovman Powell (c), Kennar Lewis (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Haider Ali, Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul.

Match Prediction

Both sides have been inconsistent throughout the CPL and batting has been the main issue for either team. However, the Tallawahs are under pressure as they find themselves in a do-or-die situation.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are almost through to the CPL 2021 semi-finals. Their batting has done relatively well and they will hold the advantage. Regardless, it is expected to be a close battle.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra