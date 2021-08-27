CPL 2021: Match 4, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

The Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the Barbados Royals in the fourth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

The Trinbago Knight Riders had a phenomenal run last season. They won all 10 of their league games and topped the table, before going on to win the semi-finals and eventually the final as well.

However, the defending champions haven’t had the best of starts this time around. The Knight Riders lost their season opener to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Chasing 143 runs, they could only muster 133/9. While their bowlers did a decent job, their batsmen failed to replay their faith, bringing their 12-match winning streak to a halt.

The Barbados Royals, on the other hand, did not have an outing to remember in the previous edition. They managed to win only three games and finished fifth. Like the Knight Riders, Barbados also failed to get over the line in their first game this year. They conceded 175 runs, bowling first against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and were unsuccessful in chasing down the same.

Therefore, both sides will go into this contest on the back of a loss. They will want to get their campaigns back on track right away as they seek their first win of the season.

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: August 28, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 4:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Weather Report

The skies over the Warner Park are expected to be partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain throughout the contest. The temperature will hover around 28 to 33 degrees Celsius and will be humid all the way.

Pitch Report

The first two games of the season have seen totals being defended. Sides batting second have found it difficult to chase, which could continue to be the trend. It will be a challenge for the bowlers to restrict the team batting first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

The Trinbago Knight Riders have a deep batting line-up. With Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert in their ranks, they have a destructive top order.

Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin and skipper Kieron Pollard form an experienced middle/lower-middle order. Isuru Udana and Akeal Hosein at the bottom possess the ability to hit the ball to a long distance as well. It's just a matter of them coming together as a batting unit.

The bowlers did a pretty fair job in the first game. Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein were exceptional, having identical figures of 2/17. It was the pacers who were a touch expensive. However, they were also amongst wickets. All in all, the Knight Riders have a well-balanced side.

Predicted XI: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Siefert, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (WK), Isuru Udana, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

Barbados Royals

Oshane Thomas (3/22) and Mohammad Amir (1/20) stood out with the ball. The rest of the attack looked lackluster, all going for runs in plenty. Their batting, too, failed to live up to the expectations. Apart from Shai Hope (44) and Azam Khan (28), none of the batsmen could get themselves going. It will be interesting to see how Jason Holder marshals his troops moving forward.

Predicted XI: Jason Holder (C), Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips, Shai Hope (WK), Azam Khan, Kyle Mayers, Thisara Perera, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Amir.

Match Prediction

The Trinbago Knight Riders are clearly the better-balanced of the two sides. They have a strong batting line-up while their bowling also did reasonably well last time.

The defending champions will eye their maiden win of the season and start as the favorites. The Barbados Royals face a stern test and need to put their best foot forward in order to come out victorious against the Knight Riders.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Fancode

