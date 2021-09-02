CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after SNK Patriots vs Jamaica match 

The action in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) continued with league leaders St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots facing Jamaica Tallawahs at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. The table-toppers continued their unbeaten run by winning their fourth straight match.

After being put into bat, Jamaica Tallawahs got off to a stellar start and put up 41 runs for the first wicket midway through the powerplay. Following a series of cameos, they put up 166-7 on the board with the top score being just 27 by Carlos Brathwaite.

In reply, St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots equally matched their start, but the middle order could not capitalize on it. Their winning run was on the line with an uphill task ahead. However, a scintillating fifty by Sherfane Rutherford and a blistering 12-ball 30 run cameo by Fabian Allen meant the side reached the target comfortably with over two overs to spare.

CPL 2021 Points Table after Match 12

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots extended their lead at the top of the table by up to four points, having won their fourth match in succession. Jamaica Tallawahs remain second courtesy of Trinbago Knight Riders' super over defeat against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Most runs in CPL 2021 after Match 12

Sherfane Rutherford struck his third fifty of the tournament and, as a result, has reclaimed the top spot in the run charts. Kennan Lewis remains in second position after notching the highest score of the tournament, a few days back. National squad team-mates Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis are on par with 137 runs to their name.

CPL 2021 Most Wickets after Match 12

36-year-old Ravi Rampaul leads the way in the wickets column with 13 scalps so far. Miguel Pretorius occupies second place after claiming a wicket in the recently finished encounter. The overseas trio of Isuru Udana, Mohammad Amir and Imran Tahir have slid down the order.

Edited by Diptanil Roy