CPL 2023: Eliminator, Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns in the Eliminator of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, September 19 (Wednesday, September 20). The Providence Stadium in Guyana will play host to this match.

The Kings, led by Sikandar Raza, finished the league stage in third spot on the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.471. They won four out 10 matches while losing four. Two of their games were called off due to rain.

They will go into the match after losing to Brandon King’s Jamaica Tallawahs by 122 runs. After being asked to chase down a big target of 202, the Kings folded for 79 in a mere 15 overs.

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, began their campaign with two handsome wins. But they lost quite a bit of momentum from there on. They lost five matches on the trot and found themselves under pressure.

However, they managed to secure wins in their last two league matches. They finished fourth in the table with nine points and a net run rate of +0.788 thanks to wins in four out of 10 matches.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Eliminator, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 19, 2023, Tuesday, 07.00 pm local time (September 20, Wednesday, 4:30 am IST)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium has been a sporting one thus far. Run-making has not been all that tough. But bowlers have also extracted a lot from the surface.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Guyana. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

Colin Munro, Leonardo Julien (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Roston Chase, Roshon Primus, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke

Jamaica Tallawahs

Brandon King (c), Amir Jangoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks (wk), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Kelvin Pitman, Salman Irshad

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Prediction

In the league stage, the Jamaica Tallawahs beat the Saint Lucia Kings both times. Hence, it would not be a surprise if something similar happens in the Eliminator.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

