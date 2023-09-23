CPL 2023: How did the international players fare in Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Qualifier 2?

In the second qualifier of the Caribbean Premier League 2023, Jamaica Tallawahs faced off against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday, September 23, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Tallawahs had secured their place in this game by winning the eliminator against Saint Lucia Kings by five wickets. Meanwhile, the Warriors entered this match after a loss in the first qualifier against Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Warriors suffered an early setback, losing their first wicket in the very first over. Saim Ayub and Shai Hope then steadied the innings and added 49 runs for the second wicket. Shimron Hetymer and Azam Khan played a crucial role in the middle order.

Azam Khan scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 200, including five fours and four sixes. The Warriors posted 182 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Shamar Springer and Nicholson Gordon picked two wickets each.

The Tallawahs didn’t have a great start as they lost the first five wickets for just 36 runs. Imad Wasim emerged as the lone warrior with his knock of 43 runs off 33 deliveries.

Only two other batters managed to reach double-digit scores. Imran Tahir, the Warriors' skipper, was the standout bowler, capturing three wickets for just seven runs in a devastating spell of 2.2 overs.

The Tallawahs could only muster 101 runs in 15.2 overs, succumbing to an 81-run defeat. Consequently, the Warriors advanced to the CPL 2023 final, where they will face the Knight Riders on Sunday, September 24, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

As this fixture officially comes to an end, let’s take a quick glance to find out how our international stars fared in today’s game.

Saim Ayub (GAW)

Ayub scored 20 runs off 15 deliveries and hit three boundaries and is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 426 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 144.40.

Shai Hope (GAW)

Hope is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored 449 runs in 12 games at an average of 49.88 and a strike rate of 144.37. Hope has made one century and four half-centuries in the tournament. He made 40 runs off 33 deliveries in this game.

Shimron Hetmyer (GAW)

Hetmyer played a crucial role in this match in the middle order. He made 31 runs off 29 deliveries, including two fours and one six. Hetmyer has scored 227 runs in ten innings at an average of 25.22 and a strike rate of 138.41.

Azam Khan (GAW)

Khan has the third-highest strike rate among the batters who have made over 200 runs in this tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 54 runs off 27 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes in this match.

Romario Shepherd (GAW)

Shepherd played a quickfire knock of 15 runs off eight deliveries. With the ball, he picked one wicket for 15 runs in two overs.

Odean Smith (GAW)

Smith bowled two overs and picked one wicket for 20 runs. He didn’t have a great season and has managed to pick just six wickets in eight innings.

Dwaine Pretorius (GAW)

Pretorius is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He picked up two wickets for 21 runs in four overs in this match and won the Player of the Match award.

Gudakesh Motie (GAW)

Motie bowled three overs in this match and picked one wicket for 26 runs. He has taken 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 23.76, an economy of 7.92 and a strike rate of 18 this season.

Ronsford Beaton (GAW)

Beaton picked up one wicket for 10 runs in two overs in this match. He has played just two games this season.

Imran Tahir (GAW)

Tahir has maintained his consistency throughout the tournament. He has taken 16 wickets in 12 games at an average of 16.87, an economy of 6.63, and a strike rate of 15.25. Tahir picked up three wickets for just seven runs in 2.2 overs in this match.

Brandon King (JT)

The skipper of Tallawahs could make only five runs off nine deliveries. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer for the Tallawahs this season.

Alex Hales (JT)

Hales could only make 15 runs off 15 deliveries in this match. He has played seven games this season and scored 217 runs at a strike rate of 146.62.

Steven Taylor (JT)

Taylor failed to light up the tournament with his batting prowess and made just four runs in this match. Overall, he could score only 18 runs in three games this season.

Shamrah Brooks (JT)

The wicketkeeper-batter could only make one run in this match. He played 11 games this season and scored 186 runs at a strike rate of 130.06.

Raymon Reifer (JT)

Reifer was dismissed for a duck and picked one wicket for 35 runs in three overs in this match. He scored 146 runs in nine innings at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 24.33.

Imad Wasim (JT)

Wasim scored 43 runs off 33 deliveries in this match, hitting five fours and one six. Imad was the most consistent player for the Tallawahs this season. He finished as the leading run-scorer for the team, with 313 runs in 11 games and picked 14 wickets as well.

Fabian Allen (JT)

Allen won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance in the eliminator game but didn’t get a chance to bowl today. With the bat, he could make 11 runs off 10 deliveries.

Chris Green (JT)

Green bowled four overs in this match but failed to pick a wicket. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for the Tallawahs with 15 wickets in 11 games at an average of 18.33.

Mohammad Amir (JT)

Amir bowled three overs in this match and picked one wicket for 28 runs. He has picked 16 wickets in 10 games this season at an average of 13.75, an economy of 6.87 and a strike rate of 12.

Note: Regional (uncapped) players from West Indies have not been featured in the article