St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns in Match 12 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Sunday, August 27 (Monday, August 28 in India). The Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts will play host to this match.

The Patriots, led by Evin Lewis, are placed fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -1.989. Out of five matches, the Patriots are yet to see the face of victory. While they have lost three, two games ended in no result.

The Patriots will go into the match after losing to Barbados Royals by six wickets. After setting up a massive target of 198 for the opponents to chase down, the Patriots' bowlers faltered as the Royals romped home with nine balls to spare.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, need to find their feet at the earliest to climb the ladder. They are currently placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.700.

They will go into the game after losing to Faf du Plessis' Saint Lucia Kings by 54 runs. After being asked to chase down a challenging target of 168, the Knights folded for 113 in 14.5 overs.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 12, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 28, 2023, Monday, 04:30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in St Kitts has been an excellent one for the batters until now. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in St Kitts. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Probable XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis (c), Andre Fletcher, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Jyd Goolie, Corbin Bosch, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Oshane Thomas

Trinbago Knight Riders

Martin Guptill, Mark Deyal, Chadwick Walton, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Jaden Carmichael

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Prediction

Both St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders are yet to open their account in the tournament. But the Knights will be fancying their chances as the Patriots are completely out of form.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

