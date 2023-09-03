CPL 2023: Match 17, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns in Match No. 17 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Sunday, September 3. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will play host to this match.

The Tallawahs, led by Brandon King, are placed fourth in the table with five points and a net run rate of -0.010 thanks to wins in two out of five matches. They lost to Barbados Royals by six wickets in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, the Tallawahs scored 160 for the loss of seven wickets. Shamarh Brooks scored 78 off 41 with seven fours and four sixes. The Royals chased down the target with six balls to spare.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, are placed third with five points and a net run rate of +1.752, the best among all teams in the tournament. They beat Barbados Royals by 133 runs in their previous match.

After setting the opposition a target of 195, the Knight Riders bowled the opposition out for 61 in 12.1 overs. Martin Guptill won the Player of the Match award after scoring 100 off 58 balls with nine sixes.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Details

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 17, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 3, 2023, Sunday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Barbados has favoured the batters to a large extent. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Hence, it would not be a surprise if delays take place.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Probable XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs

Brandon King (c), Kirk McKenzie, Alex Hales, Shamarh Brooks (wk), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Trinbago Knight Riders

Martin Guptill, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Akeal Hosein, Waqar Salamkheil

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders will be high on confidence after their massive win over the Royals. The Tallawahs have lost a bit of momentum, having lost their last two matches.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

