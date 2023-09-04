CPL 2023: Match 18, Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns in Match No. 18 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Sunday, September 3 (Monday, September 4 in India). The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will play host to this match.

The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, are placed fifth in the table with five points and a net run rate of -2.557, thanks to wins in two out of six matches. They lost to Saint Lucia Kings by 90 runs in their previous game.

After being asked to chase down a target of 196, the Royals slumped to 105 in 17.3 overs. They lost wickets at regular intervals and none of their batters could make a mark in the run-chase.

The Patriots, led by Evin Lewis, on the other hand, have had a disastrous campaign thus far. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -2.472.

They will go into the match after losing to Imran Tahir’s Guyana Amazon Warriors by 98 runs. After being asked to chase down 187, the Patriots were bowled out for 88 in 17.1 overs.

Barbados Royals vs. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals vs. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Match 17, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 3, 2023, Sunday, 08.00 pm local time (September 4, 4:30 am IST)

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Barbados Royals vs. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Barbados has been an excellent one for batting, although teams have been bowled out cheaply. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Barbados Royals vs. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain during the match. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Barbados Royals vs. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Probable XIs

Barbados Royals

Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Laurie Evans, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Nyeem Young, Roelof van der Merwe, Qais Ahmad, Obed McCoy

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Will Smeed, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Johann Layne, Dominic Drakes, George Linde, Benny Howell, Oshane Thomas, Yannic Cariah

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Prediction

Barbados Royals have not had the best of outings, but they will fancy their chances against the Patriots, who have been terribly out of form.

Prediction: Barbados Royals to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Barbados Royals vs. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

