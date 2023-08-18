CPL 2023: Match 2, Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals will lock horns in Match 2 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Thursday, August 17 (Friday, August 18, in India). The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia will play host to this match.

The Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, did got get off to the best of starts in the tournament. They lost to Jamaica Tallwahs by 11 runs and are at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.550.

Roston Chase picked up three wickets for 39 runs after which he scored 53 runs off 31 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes. However, his efforts went in vain as the Kings ended up on the losing side.

The Royals will be captained by Rovman Powell, who recently led the West Indies to an epic 3-2 win over Hardik Pandya’s India. Their batting lineup, consisting of the likes of Alick Athanaze, Kyle Mayers, and Rassie van der Dussen, is a strong one.

Obed McCoy should lead their bowling attack along with Jason Holder. Roelof van der Merwe and Qais Ahmad are quality spinners. Nyeem Young is a talented young cricketer and the focus will be on him as well.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Match 2, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 17, 2023, Thursday, 07:00 pm local time (August 18, 04:30 am IST)

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in St Lucia was batting-friendly in the opening game and it is not expected to change much even in the second match.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be cloudy with temperatures around the 28-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-80s.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Probable XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

Faf du Plessis (C), Johnson Charles (wk), Roston Chase, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Roshon Primus, Matthew Forde, Khary Piere, Alzarri Joseph, Peter Hatzglou/Chris Sole

Barbados Royals

Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell (C), Donovan Fereira (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Obed McCoy

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Match Prediction

Barbados Royals have an extremely strong squad on paper and will go into the match as favorites without a doubt.

Prediction: Barbados Royals to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

