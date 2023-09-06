CPL 2023: Match 20, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals will lock horns in Match No. 20 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)111 2023 on Wednesday, September 6 (Thursday, September 7 in India). The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, will play host to this match.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, are currently placed third in the table with seven points and a net run rate of +0.973 thanks to wins in three out of six matches in the ongoing tournament.

They lost to the Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets in their previous match. After putting up a decent score of 172 for eight, their bowlers faltered as the Warriors chased down the target with five balls to spare.

The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, are fourth in the table with seven points and a net run rate of -1.970, courtesy of wins in three out of seven matches. They will go into the match after beating St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by eight wickets.

Rahkeem Cornwall scored a 45-ball hundred as the Royals chased down a mammoth target of 221 with 11 balls to spare. Skipper Powell also played a handy knock, scoring 49 runs off 26 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals, Match 20, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 6, 2023, Wednesday, 07.00 pm local time (September 7, 4:30 am IST)

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Port of Spain has been an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Port of Spain. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Probable XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Martin Guptill, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil

Barbados Royals

Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Laurie Evans, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Qais Ahmad

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Match Prediction

It is tough to undermine a team like the Royals, who have several power-hitters in their ranks. The chasing team should have an advantage on an excellent batting pitch.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Rahkeem Cornwall to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes