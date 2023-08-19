CPL 2023: Match 4, Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns in Match 4 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Saturday, August 19 (Sunday, August 20 in India). The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia will play host to this match.

The Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, started their campaign with an 11-run defeat at the hands of Jamaica Tallawahs. However, they made amends after beating Barbados Royals by 54 runs in their previous match of the tournament.

Matthew Forde earned the award for the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 3-1-12-3, picking up the wickets of Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham and Rovman Powell. On the back of his spell, the Kings bowled the Royals out for 147.

The Warriors, led by Shimron Hetmyer, have a power-packed squad at their disposal. They have two of the most powerful strikers, Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haria are two promising cricketers.

Along with Hetmyer, the middle order has the likes of Shai Hope, Azam Khan and Dwaine Pretorius. Their batting has enough depth with the likes of Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith likely to bat at No.9 and 10. Imran Tahir brings in loads of experience.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 4, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 20, 2023, Sunday, 04:30 am IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in St Lucia has been an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in St Lucia. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis ©, Sadrack Descarte, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Rostom Chase, Roshon Primus, Matthew Forde, Khary Piere, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Hazratullah Zazai/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer ©, Azam Khan, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Prediction

Going by how strong their squad is on paper, Guyana Amazon Warriors will start the tournament as one of the favorites to win the cup, leave alone winning the upcoming match.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

