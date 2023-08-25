Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will lock horns in the eighth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Thursday, August 24 (Friday, August 25 in India). The Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts will play host to this match.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, are yet to start their campaign in a full-fledged manner. Their previous game against the Saint Lucia Kings could not produce a result due to rain.

The Pakistani duo of Saim Ayub and Azam Khan impressed with knocks of 24 not out and 21 respectively. Chandrapaul Hemraj, however, will be looking to make amends after getting out cheaply last time around.

The Patriots, led by Evin Lewis, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.715. They are yet to see the face of victory in their first three matches of the tournament.

They will go into the match after losing to Brandon King's Jamaica Tallawahs by eight wickets. After being asked to chase down 157, the Tallawahs raced home with 21 balls to spare.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 8, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 25, 2023, Friday, 04:30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in St Kitts turned out to be an excellent one in the previous match. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir ©, Gudakesh Motie

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis ©, Andre Fletcher, Ambati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua da Silva, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Blessing Muzarabani

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Prediction

The Patriots looked out of sorts in their last match, especially in the bowling department. The Warriors will start the upcoming match as favorites.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Evin Lewis to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes