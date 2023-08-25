CPL 2023: Match 9, Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders : Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders lock horns in the ninth gaame of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Saturday (August 26) at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, are second in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.075, thanks to one win in four games. Two of their games did not take place due to inclement weather.

They will look to get back to the top of the table, displacing Jamaica Tallawahs, who have looked clinical.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, haven't had much to do in the tournament. They're sitting at the bottom of the points table, with their only game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots getting called off due to rain.

The Knights, have signed hard-hitting batter Tim David and English fast bowling all-rounder Tom Curran. They also have plenty of experience.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 9, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 26, 2023, Saturday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch is a decent one, so a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Weather Forecast

There;s no chance of rain. The conditions should be cloudy, with the temperature around 29 degrees Celsius.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Probable XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

Faf du Plessis, Johnson Charles, Sean Williams, Shadrack Descarte, Roston Chase, Sikandar Raza, Roshon Primus, Khary Pierre, Jair McAlister, Alzarri Joseph

Trinbago Knight Riders

Martin Guptill, Mark Deyal, Chadwick Walton (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Kadeem Alleynne, Jayden Seales

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Prediction

Trinbago have a power-packed squad. The addition of Tim David and Tom Curran have only strengthened them, and they will start as the favourites.

Prediction: Trinbago to win

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

