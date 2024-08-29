CPL 2024: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua pitch history and T20 records

It’s time for the T20 carnival. The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 will commence on Thursday, August 29, in the West Indies. This will be the 12th season of the Caribbean Premier League and it will be played from August 29 to October 6.

A total of six teams, namely, Saint Lucia Kings, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, and Barbados Royals will be competing in the Caribbean Premier League 2024. This edition will be played across seven venues.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors are the defending champions, beating the Trinbago Knight Riders in the final last year to lift their maiden CPL title. They will be looking to defend their title this year and go back-to-back.

The opening game of CPL 2024 will see the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lock horns against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. This high-octane clash will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Ahead of the opening game, here is a look at the pitch history and the T20 records at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua T20 records and stats

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is the home ground of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League 2024. Named after the legend of the game, this venue has an overall capacity of 10,000.

This venue hosted eight matches of the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. As far as the domestic record is considered, six T20s have taken place at this venue, with teams chasing winning five out of them. Here is the domestic T20s record at this stadium:

T20 matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: 179/4 by St Lucia Zouks

Lowest team score: 96/10 by Antigua Hawksbills

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua pitch report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is a balanced one. The bowlers generally have success if they pitch the ball in the right areas. The seamers are expected to get a good amount of seam movement off the surface.

The batters will have to be careful early in their innings. Once they negate the early swing and seam movement, they can play their strokes freely after getting settled at the crease.

CPL 2024 Matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

August 30 – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (4:30 AM IST)

August 31 – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (4:30 AM IST)

September 1 – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals (7:30 PM IST)

September 4 – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings (4:30 AM IST)

September 6 – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders (4:30 AM IST)

