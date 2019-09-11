×
CPL T20, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents: Match Preview, Pitch Report, Playing XI and Key Players

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
5   //    11 Sep 2019, 14:26 IST

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots recorded a historic win against Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots put on a show in their first home match of the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, chasing down a gigantic score of 242 to defeat Jamaica Tallawahs. They will now set their sights on Jason Holder's Barbados Tridents.

The Tridents lost their previous match to the Guyana Amazon Warriors and will look to get back to winning ways when they take the field tonight. Considering the form the Patriots batsmen are in, the Tridents bowling attack will have to put in a special effort.

Patriots skipper Carlos Brathwaite would have been delighted with the way his side approached the mammoth run chase against Jamaica but he will want his bowlers, in particular Dominic Drakes, who conceded 47 runs in his 4-over spell, to step up this time around.


Match details

Date: 12th September 2019

Time: 03:30 AM (India), 6:00 PM (11th September, Local)

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Weather report

Rain is expected to stay away tonight which means a full game is on the cards.

Pitch report

The previous match played at this venue saw the batters amassing nearly 500 runs inside 40 overs. The pitch is an absolute belter and we could be in for another run-fest tonight.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Given how the Patriots played against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the previous game, they are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination.

Batting

Key Players - Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans and Fabian Allen

Although Devon Thomas was the top-scorer for the Patriots in the last game, the likes of Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans and Fabian Allen will be expected to do the bulk of the run-scoring. Lewis received the Player of the Match award for his whirlwind knock last night and the opener will look to carry that form into this game as well.

Bowling

Key Players - Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Rayad Emrit

The bowlers are not expected to get much assistance from the pitch tonight which means they will have to use their wits to outsmart the batsmen. Skipper Brathwaite will expect his fast-bowling trio of Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Rayad Emrit to come to the party.

Expected playing XI

Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Laurie Evans, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Jason Mohammed, Usama Mir, Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Barbados Tridents

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Tridents have played only one match so far and are yet to identify their strongest XI. Sandeep Lamichhane's status is unclear for this game and he could be replaced by Chemar Holder.

Batting

Key Players - Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, JP Duminy

English opener Alex Hales will have to bring his 'A' game to the fore while the likes of JP Duminy and Johnson Charles will need to provide him with some support with the bat.

Bowling

Key Players - Josh Lalor, Ashley Nurse and Jason Holder

Ashley Nurse will be tasked with choking the run flow while captain Jason Holder will look to get among the wickets.

Expected Playing XI

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher (wk), Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), JP Duminy, Josh Lalor, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Chemar Holder and Ashley Nurse.

Caribbean Premier League 2019 Barbados Tridents St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Carlos Brathwaite Imad Wasim
Contact Us